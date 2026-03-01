On Saturday, the White House published several photographs of US President Donald Trump observing the on going US military strikes on Iran, Operation Epic Fury, through a makeshift command center inside his Mar-a-logo resort in Florida. In the pictures, Trump is seen to be paying attention to the ongoing military campaign that the officials have termed it as a significant war operation that included attacks on strategic Iranian targets.

Operation Epic Fury: Trump Monitors Iran Strikes From Mar‑a‑Lago As VP JD Vance Oversees White House Situation Room — Check Photos

The photos that have been released highlight how the president has been actively involved in monitoring the mission despite being out of Washington, an action, which has gained multifold attention.

Another hub of US decision making revealed by the administration in a second photo is the White House Situation Room in Washington, DC That is where the Vice President, J.D. Vance, is seen sitting with the highest ranking security officials in the country around screens and communications equipment, reacting to the ongoing happenings as the military action proceeds. The division points in the pictures indicate the alignment of the U.S. leadership in the operation of both Mar-a-Lago and White House at such a moment when the events were developing very fast.

These pictures are published in the context of a highly globalized attention on the strikes that were organized in cooperation with allies and have induced a major geopolitical backlash. State media and the international media have covered missile exchange and regional intensification, as the war continues to widen in Iran. The response to the military action in the United States has been divided with some policy makers doubting how the action should have been conducted and authorized. Through these behind the scenes photos, the white house is trying to provide the people with an idea as to the high stakes decision making process that was involved in the operation of Epic Fury. The authorities have stressed on the fact that extensive surveillance and communication networks are operational even when the president is not in the conventional White House environment.

