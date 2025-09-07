Pak: Years-long delays, escalating costs expose mismanagement in Parliament lodges project

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): A parliamentary committee in Pakistan observed on Friday that the extended delay in the building of 104 new lodges has not only increased costs but has also imposed unnecessary financial burdens on the public treasury, according to a report by Dawn News.

The committee expressed concern that, despite the project’s approval in 2009 aimed at addressing the rising accommodation needs of parliamentarians, it has been mired in continuous delays.

Officials from the CDA reported that construction halted multiple times due to funding shortages and political disruptions near the location. In 2015, the contractor requested a significant cost increase, which led to prolonged legal battles. The committee was informed that in 2025, a revised PC-I was approved at a budget of PKR 7,170 million, and the contract was given to Mian Usman Umer and Company.

The committee noted that these extended delays have escalated expenses, and with PKR 3.5 billion already allocated, there was no rationale for further inaction. Senator Mehmood instructed the CDA to start work immediately, emphasising that timely completion is crucial to avert yet another round of cost increases and legal disputes.

The committee also ordered the ministries of interior and planning to carry out site visits and progress report to ensure consistent advancement and maintain transparency and accountability in the project, as referenced in the Dawn report.

Regarding the renovation of existing lodges, the committee voiced disappointment over the poor state of the buildings despite claims of significant expenditures. Members indicated that comprehensive inspections would be conducted, and the CDA was assigned the task of providing detailed accounts of renovation expenses, materials utilised, and justifications for high costs.

The committee instructed the CDA chairman to form an internal committee comprising reputable officers to carry out preliminary investigations into the quality of work and expenditures on each lodge over the past two years.

The subcommittee convener insisted on transparency, requesting that the CDA present an internal inquiry report within 21 days, according to the Dawn report.

The committee also brought up the issue of inadequate cleanliness standards at Parliament Lodges.

Members pointed out that the janitorial staff assigned to the task were not fulfilling their responsibilities effectively. They requested details about the janitorial contract, staff deployment, and related costs. The chairman of the CDA mentioned the additional financial strain on the civic agency caused by the integration of PWD employees following the department’s closure.

The committee urged the ministries of finance and interior to prioritise resolving this issue, highlighting that institutional weaknesses should not impede operational effectiveness, as noted in the Dawn report. (ANI)

