Trump's Orders Or Pakistan's Choice? Asim Munir To Send Troops To Israel, Fight In Gaza – Will Islamabad Betray Palestine Again?

Trump’s Orders Or Pakistan’s Choice? Asim Munir To Send Troops To Israel, Fight In Gaza – Will Islamabad Betray Palestine Again?

Pakistan has indicated its willingness to join a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza, even seeking a leadership role, according to reports. The move is said to be under intense pressure from the United States and former President Donald Trump, with economic and strategic stakes involved. However, any deployment of Pakistani troops could trigger serious political backlash at home.

Pakistan may join Gaza ISF under US pressure, seek command role, IMF support, but risks domestic backlash and tacit Israel recognition. Photos: X.
Pakistan may join Gaza ISF under US pressure, seek command role, IMF support, but risks domestic backlash and tacit Israel recognition. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 24, 2025 15:21:46 IST

Trump’s Orders Or Pakistan’s Choice? Asim Munir To Send Troops To Israel, Fight In Gaza – Will Islamabad Betray Palestine Again?

Pakistan has expressed its willingness to participate in a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza, according to reports. The bankrupt nation is reportedly seeking a leadership role within it. Reports mention that Islamabad has conveyed that any participation would be subject to a set of political, military, and economic conditions.

Pakistan’s Will Or Trump’s Order?

Munir is under significant pressure from the United States to contribute to the Gaza stabilisation force by deploying thousands of Pakistani soldiers.

Not participating could risk angering Trump and negatively affect US-Pakistan relations, which have shown signs of improvement after years of mistrust following the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Islamabad is also seeking US support to attract investment and secure fresh loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Also Read: Debt-Ridden Pakistan Airlines Finally Gets Sold For Rs. 135 Billion After Failed Attempts, Here’s Who Bought It

Pakistan Wants Command of ISF

According to a report, Pakistan wants its military to command the proposed ISF, with a senior Pakistani general leading the force if it is deployed in Gaza. However, Islamabad’s participation would be contingent on broad international backing, including political assurances related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as long-term economic and security guarantees for Pakistan.

According to the reports, top US and Pakistani defence officials are in regular contact over the possible formation, mandate and operational procedures of the ISF.

Pakistan is also asking for a commitment to a two-state solution, including the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

A meeting between Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander is likely to happen soon, reports reveal. In parallel, separate diplomatic engagements with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also expected.

Asim Munir’s Middle East Visit

Munir’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Libya were reportedly part of preliminary consultations connected to Pakistan’s possible participation in, and shaping of, the ISF.

These engagements follow Pakistan’s strategic defence cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Political Risks for Asim Munir Back In Pakistan

Munir is already under pressure over the continued imprisonment of Imran Khan. Any decision to send troops to Gaza could further intensify domestic backlash.

Such a move could also undermine Munir’s carefully cultivated image as a ‘defender of faith.

Pakistan does not recognise Israel, and the two countries do not have official diplomatic relations. Pakistani passports explicitly state that they are “not valid for travel to Israel.”

Pakistan also did not join the Abraham Accords, a Trump-led initiative under which several Muslim-majority countries, including the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, recognised Israel and normalised relations with Tel Aviv.

If Pakistan agrees to send troops to Gaza under Trump’s peace plan, it would amount to a tacit recognition of Israel as a party to the agreement.

Also Read: Plane Crash or Targeted Kill? Libya Army Chief Dies Days After Asim Munir Meeting, Social Media Draws Parallels With Iran Commander’s Death

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 3:21 PM IST
Trump’s Orders Or Pakistan’s Choice? Asim Munir To Send Troops To Israel, Fight In Gaza – Will Islamabad Betray Palestine Again?

