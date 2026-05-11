LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

A viral debate on social media has put cousin marriages in Pakistan under global scrutiny, with people claiming nearly 65% of unions are between close relatives. The discussion has sparked conversations around genetic disorders, infant mortality, and the cultural traditions sustaining consanguineous marriages.

Viral posts on Pakistan cousin marriages spark debate over genetic disorders, infant mortality and cultural traditions. Photo: AI.
Viral posts on Pakistan cousin marriages spark debate over genetic disorders, infant mortality and cultural traditions. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 11:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

A claim circulating widely on social media platform X has reignited debate over cousin marriages in Pakistan, with several users saying that nearly 65% of marriages in the country take place between cousins or close relatives. Viral posts describe it as the highest rate in the world and link the practice to increased risks of inherited genetic disorders among children born from such unions. The discussion has also drawn attention to the social and cultural roots of cousin marriages in Pakistan. Some posts claimed the tradition can be traced to Islamic religious doctrines, while researchers and health experts point to deeply embedded kinship systems and longstanding cultural norms that continue to sustain the practice across generations.

Pakistan Cousin Marriages: Social Media Reactions Trigger Controversy

The viral posts prompted sharp reactions online, with users debating the medical and social implications of consanguineous marriages.

One social media user wrote, “Pakistan has the highest rate of marriage and sexual relationships between relatives in the world, reaching up to 65%, which results in a large number of children born with disabilities due to the convergence of recessive genes.”

You Might Be Interested In

Another X user posted, “That’s why most of them end up being terrorists, they’re mentally unstable.”

Studies Point to Higher Risk of Genetic Disorders Among Cousin Marriages

Several studies and reports have examined the relationship between cousin marriages and inherited diseases in Pakistan.

A 2017 report on genetic mutations in Pakistan stated that the “heterogenous composition” of the country’s population, combined with high levels of “consanguinity,” has contributed to the prevalence of genetic disorders. The report introduced a Pakistan genetic mutation database designed to identify and track mutations along with the disorders associated with them.

According to the database, more than 1,000 mutations have been documented across 130 different types of genetic disorders reported in Pakistan.

Researchers have noted that the risk of birth abnormalities in the general population typically ranges between 2% and 3%. However, studies indicate that cousin marriages can increase that risk to approximately 6% to 8%.

Medical experts explain that when both parents carry the same defective gene, the likelihood of children inheriting autosomal recessive diseases rises significantly. These conditions include sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, blood disorders, thalassemia, fertility-related complications, and several rare genetic illnesses.

Infant Mortality In Pakistan Due To Consanguineous Marriages

A report by UNICEF Pakistan on consanguineous marriages found that infant mortality in such cases is “twice as high,” with around 78 deaths recorded for every 1,000 live births.

Further concerns were highlighted in research published by The Lancet Global Health, which reported that consanguinity contributes to one of the world’s highest rates of inherited genetic abnormalities in Pakistan. The study stated that such unions account for more than half of all birth defects in the country.

The economic impact is also substantial. According to available estimates, the healthcare burden linked to genetic illnesses associated with consanguinity reached nearly $1.5 billion in 2023 alone.

Cousin Marriages Among British-Pakistani Community 

The issue has also been examined among Pakistani-origin communities living abroad.
A recent report by The Economist noted that 37% of married British-Pakistanis are first cousins.

In comparison, the figure among white British couples is reported to be below 1%.

The findings cited in the report were based on the extensive Born in Bradford study, which tracked health patterns among 13,500 families in Britain. The research observed that while the overall risk of birth defects across the UK population remains relatively low, the likelihood of congenital disorders was significantly higher among children born from close-kin marriages.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cousin marriagehome-hero-pos-9pakistanpakistan newsuk cousin marriageWorld news

RELATED News

Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing

Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Provides Important Update, Says ‘Iran’s Supreme Leader Is…’

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

LATEST NEWS

‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

NEET 2026 Paper Leaked? Here’s What Rajasthan SOG Probe Found, NTA Breaks Silence

Address by Mr Pranav Adani at Groundbreaking Ceremony of Adani Cement Grinding Unit, Guna (Madhya Pradesh)

Ekadashi May 2026: When Are Apara and Padmini Ekadashi in May? Know the Correct Dates, Parana Timings and Puja Rituals

Why Stock Market Is Down Today? Sensex Tanks Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23,900

IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Journalist Sana Qadir Slammed On Social Media Over ‘Easy Entry Into India’ Claim At Ganda Singh Border Crossing Near Kasur

Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate
Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate
Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate
Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

QUICK LINKS