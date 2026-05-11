Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

A claim circulating widely on social media platform X has reignited debate over cousin marriages in Pakistan, with several users saying that nearly 65% of marriages in the country take place between cousins or close relatives. Viral posts describe it as the highest rate in the world and link the practice to increased risks of inherited genetic disorders among children born from such unions. The discussion has also drawn attention to the social and cultural roots of cousin marriages in Pakistan. Some posts claimed the tradition can be traced to Islamic religious doctrines, while researchers and health experts point to deeply embedded kinship systems and longstanding cultural norms that continue to sustain the practice across generations.

Pakistan Cousin Marriages: Social Media Reactions Trigger Controversy

The viral posts prompted sharp reactions online, with users debating the medical and social implications of consanguineous marriages.

One social media user wrote, “Pakistan has the highest rate of marriage and sexual relationships between relatives in the world, reaching up to 65%, which results in a large number of children born with disabilities due to the convergence of recessive genes.”

Another X user posted, “That’s why most of them end up being terrorists, they’re mentally unstable.”

🇵🇰 65% of marriages in Pakistan are between cousins or close relatives, the highest rate globally Children from these unions face 2-3x higher genetic disorder risk A widespread but rarely discussed public health issue tied to cultural normspic.twitter.com/Jc4XhWx40w — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 11, 2026

Studies Point to Higher Risk of Genetic Disorders Among Cousin Marriages

Several studies and reports have examined the relationship between cousin marriages and inherited diseases in Pakistan.

A 2017 report on genetic mutations in Pakistan stated that the “heterogenous composition” of the country’s population, combined with high levels of “consanguinity,” has contributed to the prevalence of genetic disorders. The report introduced a Pakistan genetic mutation database designed to identify and track mutations along with the disorders associated with them.

According to the database, more than 1,000 mutations have been documented across 130 different types of genetic disorders reported in Pakistan.

Researchers have noted that the risk of birth abnormalities in the general population typically ranges between 2% and 3%. However, studies indicate that cousin marriages can increase that risk to approximately 6% to 8%.

Medical experts explain that when both parents carry the same defective gene, the likelihood of children inheriting autosomal recessive diseases rises significantly. These conditions include sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, blood disorders, thalassemia, fertility-related complications, and several rare genetic illnesses.

Infant Mortality In Pakistan Due To Consanguineous Marriages

A report by UNICEF Pakistan on consanguineous marriages found that infant mortality in such cases is “twice as high,” with around 78 deaths recorded for every 1,000 live births.

Further concerns were highlighted in research published by The Lancet Global Health, which reported that consanguinity contributes to one of the world’s highest rates of inherited genetic abnormalities in Pakistan. The study stated that such unions account for more than half of all birth defects in the country.

The economic impact is also substantial. According to available estimates, the healthcare burden linked to genetic illnesses associated with consanguinity reached nearly $1.5 billion in 2023 alone.

Cousin Marriages Among British-Pakistani Community

The issue has also been examined among Pakistani-origin communities living abroad.

A recent report by The Economist noted that 37% of married British-Pakistanis are first cousins.

In comparison, the figure among white British couples is reported to be below 1%.

The findings cited in the report were based on the extensive Born in Bradford study, which tracked health patterns among 13,500 families in Britain. The research observed that while the overall risk of birth defects across the UK population remains relatively low, the likelihood of congenital disorders was significantly higher among children born from close-kin marriages.

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