Home > World > Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Faces Humiliation, Cuts Ribbon At Fake Pizza Hut, Inauguration Photos Go Viral Before Franchise Disowns Outlet

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Faces Humiliation, Cuts Ribbon At Fake Pizza Hut, Inauguration Photos Go Viral Before Franchise Disowns Outlet

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurated a Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot, only to face embarrassment. The franchise was immediately disowned by Pizza Hut Pakistan for being unauthorised.

Khawaja Asif inaugurates unauthorised Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot, franchise disowns it. Photo: X.
Khawaja Asif inaugurates unauthorised Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot, franchise disowns it. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 21, 2026 09:20:14 IST

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Faces Humiliation, Cuts Ribbon At Fake Pizza Hut, Inauguration Photos Go Viral Before Franchise Disowns Outlet

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, witnessed a next-level embarrassment that even breaks the Pakistani standards. The war-mongering minister inaugurated a restaurant presented as a new Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot. Within hours, the official Pizza Hut franchise in Pakistan publicly disowned the outlet, calling it unauthorised and falsely using the brand’s name and identity.

Pizza Hut Pakistan Disowns Sialkot Outlet, Khawaja Asif Embarrassed

After the news about Khawaja Asif inaugurating the outlet came out, Pizza Hut Pakistan issued a statement clarifying, “Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment.”

The company emphasized that the Sialkot location has no legal or operational connection with either Pizza Hut Pakistan or its parent company, Yum! Brands.

“This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards.”

Pizza Hut Pakistan added that it had filed a formal complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of its trademark and ensure immediate action.

Social Media Reacts To Khawaja Asif Inaugurating Fake Pizza Hut

The clarification quickly turned the high-profile inauguration into a source of widespread embarrassment. Images of Khawaja Asif, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), cutting the ribbon at the Sialkot Cantonment outlet spread rapidly on social media, sparking ridicule and disbelief.

The Sialkot outlet featured Pizza Hut’s familiar red roof logo and branding, giving the appearance of an official international franchise. However, online users noted that it was missing from Pizza Hut Pakistan’s official store list.

Currently, Pizza Hut Pakistan operates 16 authorised outlets nationwide, 14 in Lahore and two in Islamabad, according to the brand.

Debate Over  Khawaja Asif’s Role In Fake Pizza Hut Incident

The incident also prompted discussions about how a senior federal minister could inaugurate a commercial outlet without confirming its authenticity.

Some voices, however, defended Asif. Pakistani X user Irfan Farooq highlighted concerns over the use of fake franchise licenses rather than criticizing the minister himself:

“It is important to note that this outlet was formally inaugurated on the personal request of the franchise by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence Minister of Pakistan and a senior political figure of PML-N. I personally visited the same outlet on Sunday and placed a takeaway order.”

Farooq added that the POS terminal, packaging, and sauce all appeared “100% original,” leaving little doubt about operational authenticity.

He questioned whether political figures should now be required to verify franchise licenses before attending inaugurations, suggesting such a precedent would be “unrealistic and unreasonable.”

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 9:20 AM IST
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Faces Humiliation, Cuts Ribbon At Fake Pizza Hut, Inauguration Photos Go Viral Before Franchise Disowns Outlet

QUICK LINKS