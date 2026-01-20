Who Is Shanzay Ali? Pakistan Ex-CM Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-in-law Wears INDIAN Outfits Promoting Sabyasachi & Tarun Tahiliani | Gets Trolled Online
Shanzay Ali Rohail, granddaughter-in-law of ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is trending after her grand wedding to Junaid Safdar in Lahore. Instead of just the lavish celebrations, her bridal outfits sparked huge controversy across Pakistani social media. The reason? Shanzay wore bridal looks by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani, triggering heated nationalism debates.
Who Is Shanzay Ali Rohail?
Shanzay Ali Rohail is the granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, known as a close ally of Nawaz Sharif. She is politically well-connected and became widely discussed after marrying into the Sharif family.
Shanzay Ali Rohail & Junaid Safdar's Wedding Pics
The wedding was a flashy, high-profile ceremony attended by major political figures. Big names present reportedly included PM Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar. The event became a massive talking point not just for luxury but also for its viral fashion controversy.
Why Shanzay Ali Rohail is Facing Criticism?
For the Mehendi ceremony, she wore a green lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. For the main wedding event, she later wore a red saree by Tarun Tahiliani.
Pakistani Social Media Reaction To Shanzay Ali Bridal Look
Many users trolled her and called it disrespectful to Pakistan's own top designers and fashion industry. Some comments took an aggressive nationalist tone, accusing her of supporting Indian brands during tense times.
Sharif Family's Sabyasachi Controversy: Not the First Time
The controversy isn't new for the Sharif family, as similar backlash happened earlier too. Maryam Nawaz was also criticised in December 2024 for wearing a Sabyasachi outfit at a family wedding event.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.