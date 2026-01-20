Who Is Shanzay Ali? Pakistan Ex-CM Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-in-law Wears INDIAN Outfits Promoting Sabyasachi & Tarun Tahiliani | Gets Trolled Online

Shanzay Ali Rohail, granddaughter-in-law of ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is trending after her grand wedding to Junaid Safdar in Lahore. Instead of just the lavish celebrations, her bridal outfits sparked huge controversy across Pakistani social media. The reason? Shanzay wore bridal looks by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani, triggering heated nationalism debates.