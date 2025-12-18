Pakistan Hypocrisy Exposed: Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto’s Entry Amid Ban On Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh Starrer

Dhurandhar fever is not limited to India alone; it has now crossed borders into Pakistan as well. In a moment that has sparked sharp reactions online, a song from the much-talked-about film Dhurandhar was played during the entry of former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, even as Pakistan continues to enforce a ban on Indian films, including Akshaye Khanna- Ranveer Singh starrer.

Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto’s Entry

The controversy gained momentum after a video went viral showing a popular track by Bahraini artist Nawaf Fahed, popularly known as Flipperachi, playing at a party in Pakistan attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto.

A song from #Dhurandhar was played during the entry of Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto — and that alone says a lot. On one hand, cases are being filed against this film in Pakistani courts.

In the clip, Bhutto is seen being welcomed on stage and taking his seat as FA9LA from Dhurandhar plays in the background, despite the film being officially banned in the country. The song is closely associated with one of the film’s most talked-about characters, Rehman Dakait, an infamous don portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, further fuelling accusations of double standards.

Bilawal Bhutto’s Party Filed Case Against Dhurandhar

Ironically, Bilawal Bhutto’s own party, the PPP, has moved a Karachi court challenging the film, objecting to the use of images of the late Benazir Bhutto. The petition has sought the registration of an FIR against the cast and crew of Dhurandhar.

Even as Pakistani politicians continue to initiate legal action against the film over its alleged “anti-Pakistan” narrative, FA9LA, a chart-topping track from the movie, has emerged as a popular party anthem across the country, highlighting a striking contradiction.

Dhurandhar Banned in Pakistan

Pakistan and a few Gulf nations have imposed a ban on the screening of Dhurandhar, citing allegations of “negative propaganda.” Despite these restrictions, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office in other parts of the world, showing little impact from the ban.

Pakistan authorities have made repeated efforts to block Dhurandhar’s reach, but those attempts appear to have fallen short in the digital age. Reports suggest that Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus has been unable to curb the film’s online circulation, with the blackout proving ineffective. Within just two weeks, the film has reportedly seen at least two million illegal downloads in Pakistan, making it the most pirated movie in the country.