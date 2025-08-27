Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI To Boycott Upcoming By-Elections, Here’s Why

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Tuesday that it will boycott the upcoming by-elections across the country and withdraw from all parliamentary committees, citing an uneven political playing field, The Express Tribune reported.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of PTI’s political committee, which unanimously endorsed the boycott and instructed party lawmakers in the National Assembly to resign from their committee memberships, in line with directions from the party’s founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

According to party sources, the meeting aimed to define PTI’s electoral strategy following a series of recent disqualifications that have created vacancies in national and provincial assemblies. Lawmakers were invited to share their views on whether the party should contest the by-polls, The Express Tribune reported.

As per the Express Tribune, sources revealed that most members opposed participation, pointing to the prevailing political climate and compromised conditions for a fair contest. The boycott proposal was approved unanimously, with senior leaders such as Sanaullah Masti Khel, Barrister Gohar, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Amir Dogar supporting the decision as consistent with the guidance of PTI’s founder.

The decision comes after days of internal debate over whether contesting the elections–particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where looming disqualifications could weaken the party’s numbers–was necessary. Initially, many within PTI had considered participation to safeguard their political position, despite concerns over transparency and fairness.

The party’s jailed founder, Imran Khan, had repeatedly indicated that PTI should avoid legitimising what he termed a “flawed process.” He had instructed the political committee to gather feedback from members before finalising the decision. Following consultations, the committee concluded that PTI would stay away from the upcoming polls.

PTI leaders stated that the boycott reflects the party’s principled stance against a compromised electoral process and increasing state pressure, arguing that participating in elections “lacking transparency” would contradict the party’s commitment to electoral integrity, The Express Tribune reported.

Shortly after the decision Faisal Amin Khan, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, resigned from three parliamentary committees on the instructions of Imran Khan.

Faisal Amin stepped down from the Standing Committees on Economic Affairs, Food Security and the Parliamentary Task Force, and submitted his resignation to Chief Whip Amir Dogar.

“I have resigned on the instructions of the PTI founder,” Faisal Amin confirmed.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says He Warned Pakistan On Trade, Spoke With PM Modi: ‘Your Head’s Going To…’