Home > World > Cash-Strapped Pakistan: 12 MPs Rush To Claim 10 Lost Notes Found On National Assembly Floor, Video Goes Viral

Cash-Strapped Pakistan: 12 MPs Rush To Claim 10 Lost Notes Found On National Assembly Floor, Video Goes Viral

A routine session of Pakistan’s National Assembly turned bizarre when Speaker Ayaz Sadiq found a bundle of cash on the floor. Chaos erupted as 12 lawmakers simultaneously claimed ownership of just 10 notes of PKR 5,000. The incident, now viral, has sparked wider social media reaction.

Pakistani National Assembly session turns chaotic as 12 MPs claim ownership of 10 cash notes, sparking viral debate and public criticism. Photos: X.
Pakistani National Assembly session turns chaotic as 12 MPs claim ownership of 10 cash notes, sparking viral debate and public criticism. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 10, 2025 17:11:58 IST

Cash-Strapped Pakistan: 12 MPs Rush To Claim 10 Lost Notes Found On National Assembly Floor, Video Goes Viral

Something unusual happened during a routine session of Pakistan’s National Assembly. The typical Pakistani kind of incident took place this week after Speaker Ayaz Sadiq found a bundle of cash lying on the floor. On Monday, Sadiq found 10 notes of PKR 5,000 and decided to identify the rightful owner during the proceedings.

“Whose money is this? Whoever it belongs to, please raise your hand,” he announced, waving the cash in the air for all MPs to see.

12 Owners For 10 Notes

What happened next left the House stunned. Around 12-13 members instantly raised their hands to claim ownership, despite there being only 10 notes. Observing the absurdity, the Speaker remarked, “There are 10 notes, yet 12 owners.”

The light-hearted chaos briefly halted the session, and footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Owner of The Lost Cash Identified, Social Media Reacts

According to Pakistan’s Aaj TV, the money was eventually traced to its actual owner, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, a lawmaker from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Afridi later collected the amount from the National Assembly office.

As the clip circulated widely, Pakistanis used the moment to mock their political class, with many expressing frustration over what they called entrenched dishonesty.

One user joked that the “Speaker missed 25 calls from Sharif brothers,” implying political pressure behind the scenes. Another X user wrote, “They take salaries and perks in millions, yet this is their state.”

Several users argued that those lawmakers who falsely claimed the money should face consequences. Many insisted that all 12 MNAs who raised their hands ought to be held in contempt of Parliament and dismissed for disgracing the “parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s Economic Struggle

The incident comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with a prolonged economic crisis. The country nearly defaulted in 2023, narrowly avoiding collapse after securing a $3 billion IMF loan. Despite repeated attempts at stabilisation, financial stress remains a defining challenge for millions of Pakistanis.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:11 PM IST
Cash-Strapped Pakistan: 12 MPs Rush To Claim 10 Lost Notes Found On National Assembly Floor, Video Goes Viral

