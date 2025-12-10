Fresh Trouble For Imran Khan, Pakistan Military Dictator Asim Munir Likely To Book Former PM For Treason, Ban PTI, The Reason Is…

Imran Khan News: Fresh trouble is brewing for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as reports about his health make headlines. According to the latest reports, the ruling hybrid civilian-military is mulling to charge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo with charges of treason and formally ban his party. The report states that the regime believes that Khan has “crossed multiple red lines” and endangered the state.

Why the Pakistan Establishment Is Considering Treason Charges Against Imran Khan

The report states that the newly appointed combined defence chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the puppet PM Shehbaz Sharif, view Khan’s defiance as a direct national security threat.

The establishment is worried that Khan is privy to the state secrets, as during his tenure as PM of the country, he had access to the confidential material, including sensitive strategic and nuclear-related information.

The government is worried that Khan’s refusal to yield to military directives has “destabilised Pakistan’s diplomatic relationships and internal security environment.” Those concerned with Khan’s popularity and his influence are now pushing to file treason cases against the former PM.

Imran Khan Accused of Anti-Army Narrative

The tensions follow a high-voltage standoff between the establishment and Khan’s supporters over alleged threats to his life. A week after the clash, the Sharif government publically amplified its warnings.

On Monday, Senator Rana Sanaullah, a close adviser to the prime minister, said that treason proceedings against Khan “could not be ruled out.” He also cautioned PTI leaders not to ignore the warning, stating that failing to take it seriously could lead to “serious consequences.”

The warning came shortly after a fierce briefing by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who accused Khan of spreading an “anti-army narrative” and creating a “national security threat.” Chaudhry himself faced public criticism days later when a video emerged of him winking at a woman journalist during a press conference, triggering backlash.

Pakistan Worried Over PTI Resistance in KP

According to reports, the military is increasingly frustrated with PTI leaders, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where provincial officials have allegedly refused to coordinate with federal security agencies. Officials claim some PTI members are attempting to provoke unrest and undermine state authority.

The establishment has also accused members of Khan’s family of attempting to damage Pakistan’s international image. According to officials, family members are “using Indian media to defame Pakistan’s institutions,” further heightening tensions.

Will Asim Munir-led Pakistan Hybrid Government Ban PTI?

According to a report quoting government sources, Imran Khan could face severe consequences, including a formal ban on the PTI.

Even as the reports of a countrywide formal ban emerge, the Punjab Assembly on December 9 passed a resolution calling for a ban on Imran Khan and PTI. The resolution termed them “anti-state”.

Tensions between the jailed former prime minister and Pakistan’s military establishment have reached an unprecedented level. Khan, detained at Adiala Jail, has launched a scathing attack on Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Khan accused Munir of being a “mentally unstable” tyrant responsible for rampant repression, including alleged killings and abuses. He declared that he would not negotiate with what he called the “Asim Law regime.”

