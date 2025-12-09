LIVE TV
First Balochistan, Now Sindh: Violence In Pakistan's Karachi Over Demand For Separate Sindhudesh, What's Behind The Fury, Who Are Protesting

First Balochistan, Now Sindh: Violence In Pakistan’s Karachi Over Demand For Separate Sindhudesh, What’s Behind The Fury, Who Are Protesting

The trouble began when authorities diverted the planned protest route. This move angered many in the crowd, and the situation soon escalated.

Representational image. (Image source: ANI/Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 9, 2025 17:22:56 IST

First Balochistan, Now Sindh: Violence In Pakistan’s Karachi Over Demand For Separate Sindhudesh, What’s Behind The Fury, Who Are Protesting

Tensions are on a high in Pakistan’s Karachi after recent protests demanding a separate Sindhudesh turned violent. The clashes broke out on Sindhi Culture Day, when thousands of people took to the streets under the banner of Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSSM). The protesters raised slogans of “Azadi” (freedom) and “Pakistan Murdabad”, calling for the liberation of Sindh from Pakistan.

Sindh, located along the Indus River, became part of Pakistan after the Partition of 1947. Many Sindhi nationalist groups believe the region has its own cultural identity. They often refer to it as Sindhudesh, an ancient name mentioned in the Mahabharata for the land that is now modern-day Sindh, Pakistan’s third-largest province.

According to India Today, the trouble began when authorities diverted the planned protest route. This move angered many in the crowd, and the situation soon escalated. Some protesters began throwing stones at police officers, while others vandalised public property and police vehicles. In response, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the gathering and regain control of the area.

Local reports said that over 40 people were arrested for their involvement in the violence. According to Dawn, five police personnel were injured during the clashes. The government has ordered police officials to identify all those responsible for vandalism and take strict action against them.

The demand for a separate Sindhudesh has gained fresh attention in recent weeks. A Pakistani news channel recently broadcast a discussion in which a journalist and an expert claimed that MQM chief Altaf Hussain once told former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza that the “Sindhudesh card” was now available to them after the 18th Amendment, according to India Today report.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 5:22 PM IST
