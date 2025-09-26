LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize

Sharif said Trump played an 'outstanding role' in easing tensions in South Asia after recent hostilities with India.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 26, 2025 22:18:30 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised US President Donald Trump as “a man of peace” and announced that his country has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Sharif said Trump played an “outstanding role” in easing tensions in South Asia after recent hostilities with India.

Speaking at the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sharif referred to India’s “Operation Sindoor,” which was launched in May after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. According to him, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire despite being in a strong position, due to Trump’s “bold and visionary leadership.”

“We express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire,” Sharif said in his address. “In recognition of his outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do … I think he truly is a man of peace.”

Sharif added that Trump’s intervention prevented a larger war in South Asia. “Had he not intervened timely and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic,” he said.

On May 10, Trump had announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after what he called a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington. Since then, the US President has repeatedly claimed credit for resolving the crisis, saying at least 50 times that he “helped settle” tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, India has firmly rejected any suggestion of outside mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to halt Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also clarified that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly through talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two militaries, without third-party involvement.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

Tags: donald trumpnobel peace prizeShehbaz Sharif

RELATED News

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address
Bangladesh rights group warns of rising fear among devotees ahead of Durga Puja
Down and out after Op Sindoor, Pak PM Sharif claims India sought political gains post Pahalgam attack
"Visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes": MEA issues advisory on fake job offers in Iran
WATCH: American Tourist Gets Shocked By Robotic Legs In China That Make You Walk, Run And Climb With ZERO Effort, You Can Buy Them For Just…

LATEST NEWS

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander'
From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025
Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups
Navratri 2025 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Massive Retail And Institutional Demand! Should You Invest In?
GST rationalisation to boost consumption growth: Finance Ministry
BMW Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Is A Listing Day Surge Coming?
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming
All India Pickleball Association to host historic 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu
B Shivadhar Reddy appointed as new DGP of Telangana
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize

QUICK LINKS