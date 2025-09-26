Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised US President Donald Trump as “a man of peace” and announced that his country has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Sharif said Trump played an “outstanding role” in easing tensions in South Asia after recent hostilities with India.

Speaking at the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sharif referred to India’s “Operation Sindoor,” which was launched in May after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. According to him, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire despite being in a strong position, due to Trump’s “bold and visionary leadership.”

“We express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire,” Sharif said in his address. “In recognition of his outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do … I think he truly is a man of peace.”

Sharif added that Trump’s intervention prevented a larger war in South Asia. “Had he not intervened timely and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic,” he said.

On May 10, Trump had announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after what he called a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington. Since then, the US President has repeatedly claimed credit for resolving the crisis, saying at least 50 times that he “helped settle” tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, India has firmly rejected any suggestion of outside mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to halt Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also clarified that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly through talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two militaries, without third-party involvement.

