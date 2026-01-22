Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

Gaza Board Of Peace: Eight prominent Muslim countries have confirmed their participation in US President Donald Trump’s newly proposed Board of Peace, a panel intended to address postwar governance and global conflict resolution. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministers confirmed that each country will appoint a representative to sit on the board. While Egypt, Pakistan, and the UAE had already planned to join, the remaining five nations had been considering the proposal. Trump had publicly pressed Saudi Arabia to participate, urging Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to accept, though Riyadh had remained silent until this announcement.

Gaza Board of Peace: Mandate and Structure

The Gaza Board of Peace has received a United Nations Security Council mandate to oversee postwar management in Gaza until the end of 2027. However, the US intends to utilize the board for broader conflict resolution efforts worldwide.

Under the current proposal, Trump would serve as the board’s lifelong chair, while member countries must contribute $1 billion each to secure permanent membership. The panel is expected to convene only a few times annually. A separate Gaza Executive Board, unveiled on Friday, will handle more day-to-day decision-making regarding Gaza. This executive body includes representatives from Turkey, Qatar, the UAE, and the US.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Exposed After Joining Gaza Board of Peace

In their joint statement, the Muslim countries emphasized their support for “advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump acknowledged that some countries would need parliamentary approval before joining the board.

“Some need parliamentary approval,” Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

