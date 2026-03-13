LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

The United Nations High Commissioner to Refugees has also reported that over 100,000 have been displaced in the Pakistan Strikes-Afghanistan clashes and bombardments that are still ongoing.

Published: March 13, 2026 10:12:19 IST

The airstrikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan overnight, including in the capital, Kabul had killed four and injured at least 15 people according to Afghan authorities on Friday. The residential neighbourhoods in the city were reportedly affected by the strikes and this has raised the issue of security to the civilians as tension between the two neighbouring countries keeps building up. The Kabul police spokesperson Khalil Zadran reported that the bombardment resulted in casualties among the civilians although the details of the attack are under evaluation. The most recent event points to the weak state of security along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border where both parties have leveled allegations against one another concerning militancy and inter-border violence.

The government in Afghanistan led by Taliban officials also claimed that Pakistani soldiers attacked a fuel storage facility of a local airline Kam Air outside the Kandahar International Airport. Although Pakistan had not made any official announcement regarding the attack, a Pakistani security official verified the attack and added that the attacks were directed to militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, commonly known as the Pakistan Taliban. Islamabad has severally accused Afghanistan of providing facilities to TTP militants who use its land and launch attacks within the Pakistani territory. Nevertheless, the Kabul Taliban government has disapproved such allegations stating that the Afghan territory is not utilized to launch attacks elsewhere.



The airstrikes are part of a larger build up of tensions between the two parties on their common border. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan claims that Pakistan military operations in Afghanistan have killed dozens of civilians in the recent operation including many children. The United Nations High Commissioner to Refugees has also reported that over 100,000 have been displaced in the clashes and bombardments that are still ongoing. The war escalated in late February with an offensive by Afghanistan on the frontier pursuant to previous Pakistani attacks on the TTP militants. Several provinces have since resorted to shelling across the borders, as well as exchanging artillery, which only adds to the fear that the situation between the two neighbours might have gotten even more unstable.

Also Read: Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Tags: Afghanistan border airstrikesKabul airstrikesPakistan airstrikes AfghanistanPakistan Taliban TTP

