LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed India for Tuesday’s deadly Islamabad suicide bombing that killed 12. The TTP claimed responsibility, but Sharif alleged Indian involvement via “terrorist proxies.” He also linked the attack to cross-border threats from Afghanistan.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif blames India for Islamabad suicide blast; TTP claims responsibility, Afghan links cited. Photo: X.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif blames India for Islamabad suicide blast; TTP claims responsibility, Afghan links cited. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 11, 2025 21:44:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed India for a deadly suicide bombing in the capital, even though the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 12 people. Sharif condemned the bombing and alleged that it was carried out by what he described as “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies.”

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) said that their fighter attacked the judicial commission in Islamabad.

“Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan’s un-Islamic laws were targeted,” the group said. TTP has threatened of more attacks until Islamic law is implemented in the country.

“These attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan,” he said, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

New Delhi has previously rejected similar accusations made by Islamabad.

Islamabad Bombing Originated From Afghanistan, Claims Pakistan

Sharif also drew a connection between Tuesday’s attack and another incident a day earlier near a Cadet College in Wana, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border. Three people were killed in that attack, which security officials said was also carried out by the banned TTP.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad, he said, “Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace can only be realised by reining in TTP and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory.”

In a post shared from the Government of Pakistan’s official X account, Sharif went further, claiming that the Islamabad bombing originated from Afghanistan “with India’s backing.”

Also Read: Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Pakistan Accuses Kabul; Afghan Taliban Deny Links

Islamabad has long accused Kabul of providing safe haven to armed groups, especially the TTP, which frequently carries out attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban, however, deny offering sanctuary to the group.

“No condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage,” Sharif said, as quoted by APP.

The suicide attack occurred at Islamabad’s G-11 judicial complex. Sharif said such incidents “cannot shake Pakistan’s resolve to root out terrorism completely.”

Defence Minister Calls Attack a “Wake-Up Call”

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, commenting on the Islamabad attack, said it should serve as a warning for the country. “This environment makes it futile to hold out greater hope for successful negotiations with the rulers of Kabul,” he wrote on X.

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistan newspakistan suicide bomb attackpakistan talibanTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Terrorists Using Telegram To Plan Attacks? Red Fort Blast Puts Spotlight Back On App

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Shocking! iPhone 17 Pro Survives 3 Days Under Mud After Typhoon In Philippines, What Exactly Happened

Shocking! Chinese Influencer Spends ₹5 Crore To Get Artificial Eight-Pack Abs, Here’s How He Pulled This Insane Transformation With Acid Shots

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Who is Shakeel Ahmad? Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Give Clear Edge To NDA: ‘I Am Resigning With A…’

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

Sourav Ganguly and Kabuni team up to “put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag”

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed
Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed
Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed
Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

QUICK LINKS