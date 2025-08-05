Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed prosecutors to present evidence to a grand jury to investigate the origins of the Trump–Russia inquiry, following newly released documents that challenge its legitimacy, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Bondi’s decision comes at the request of Tulsi Gabbard, the Trump administration’s Director of National Intelligence, and other officials.

It remains unclear which former officials may face scrutiny, where the grand jury would convene, or whether career or political appointee prosecutors will lead the process. Bondi has not publicly named the alleged misconduct or accused individuals.

Political Overtones Raise Concern

Those opposing the move have warned that replaying the 2016-era probe risks politicising the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Many view the action as a sign the department is being used to pursue political grievances held by President Trump, who has called for jailing his perceived adversaries, including FBI Director James Comey and CIA Director John Brennan.

Multiple investigations conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Congressional committees, and the DOJ Inspector General have confirmed Russia’s wide-ranging efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election to benefit Trump, including hacking Democratic emails and conducting covert social media operations, the report said.

New Documents Cast Doubt

Recently declassified records released by Gabbard and Senator Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claim to show that senior Obama officials knew in 2016 that Russia hadn’t hacked state election systems. One email purportedly alleged a plot by the Clinton campaign to fabricate the Russia collusion theory.

The disclosures stem from the 2023 special counsel John Durham’s report, which identified investigative flaws but found no proof of coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

According to the report, Durham’s three criminal cases — two acquittals and one guilty plea — did not substantively alter Russia’s interference conclusions.

What It Means Moving Forward

If a grand jury decides to indict, prosecutors would need Missouri-level evidence of specific wrongdoing tied to individuals. Observers have cautioned that this could be seen as a politically motivated reopening of a well-debated chapter in modern American history. Bondi’s move surfaces amid controversies surrounding handling of classified documents related to disgraced fiancier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and others.

