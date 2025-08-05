Russia Ends Moratorium on Nuclear‑Capable Intermediate‑Range Missiles Days After Trump Moves US Submarines

Russia has officially declared it no longer considers itself bound by a previously self-imposed ban on deploying nuclear-capable land-based intermediate-range missiles (IRBMs), signalling a potential escalation in tensions with Western nations, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Tensions Rising Over Missile Deployment

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday tying the move to US and allied plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles — Typhon and Dark Eagle — in Germany starting next year. The ministry described these actions as creating “destabiliaing missile potentials” that pose a “direct threat to the security of our country,” and warned of “significant harmful consequences for regional and global stability.”

While the statement didn’t specify where Russia might deploy weapons, earlier announcements by President Vladimir Putin suggest Moscow would station its new missile system, Oreshnik, in Belarus later this year, as reported by The Associated Press.

“Russia no longer has any limitations, Russia no longer considers itself to be constrained by anything. Therefore Russia believes it has the right to take respective steps if necessary,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to AP.

According to the report, the Russian ministry further said that decisions on specific retaliatory measures will be made after inter-departmental analysis of the US and other Western missile deployments and wider strategic security conditions.

A Ripple Effect from Trump’s Nuclear Messaging?

Notably, the announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to reposition two nuclear submarines in response to provocative statements by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Last week, Medvedev warned Trump against his ultimatum demanding Russia accept a Ukraine peace deal or face sanctions.

Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of practising anti-Russian policies and described Russia’s withdrawal from the moratorium “the result of NATO countries’ anti‑Russian policy.”

“This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps,” Medvedev had said at the time, per AP.

Fallout from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty Collapse

IRBMs, which can travel 500–5,500 km (310–3,400 miles), were banned under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Both the US and Russia withdrew from the treaty in 2019 amid mutual accusations of violations. Although Moscow had voluntarily agreed not to deploy IRBMs first, it held this condition as long as Washington did the same, up until now.

Analysts warn the revival of IRBM development recalls the Cold War-era European missile crisis as these missiles are particularly destabilising because of their shorter flight times, increasing the risk of miscalculation in a crisis.

Oreshnik: Russia’s New Missile

Meanwhile, Russia’s strategic missile forces have introduced the Oreshnik missile, reportedly used in Ukraine, capable of striking anywhere in Europe with either conventional or nuclear warheads. Trump praised its speed and interruption immunity, claiming that a single conventional strike with multiple warheads could match the destructive force of a nuclear attack.

Why It Matters

Without treaty-based constraints, Russia could unleash deployment of advanced missiles toward Western Europe, escalating arms race. With the US also ramping up its missile presence in NATO states, analysts warn of deteriorating strategic stability and increased risk of escalation.

