“Pandemic of Arms”: Pope Leo’s Powerful Message for Global Peace Shakes the World

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday sought a swift end to the “pandemic of arms, big and small” as he prayed for the victims of a shooting at a Catholic school Mass in the U.S. He spoke in English during his Sunday noon blessing from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, denouncing the attack and the “logic of weapons” that fuels wars around the world.

“Our prayers are with the victims of the tragic shooting during a school Mass in Minnesota,” said the Chicago-born pope. “We also hold in our prayers the many children killed and injured every day across the world. Let us ask God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which harms our world.”

Pope Leo XIV Prayed for Victims of the Deadly Shooting Incident

On Wednesday, two children were killed and 20 people were injured during the attack at the Church of Annunciation in Minneapolis. Hundreds of students from the nearby Annunciation Catholic School and others were gathered for a Mass when the shooting happened.

The shooting has once again sparked debates over gun laws in the United States. Supporters of stricter rules, usually Democrats, argue that Republican leaders who offer only “thoughts and prayers” after school shootings are avoiding action on gun control.

After the shooting, Pope Leo initially avoided political commentary. He sent a telegram of condolence focusing on spiritual support.

Pope Francis Had Also Condemned the Industry of Weapons

Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, also spoke against the weapons industry and the spread of arms that fuel wars. In a 2015 speech to the U.S. Congress, Francis called gun manufacturers “merchants of death” and asked why weapons are sold just to kill. He said the answer is simple: money, often soaked in innocent blood, and urged the world to confront this problem and stop the arms trade.

On Sunday, Pope Leo urged for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine. He also urged both sides in the conflict to commit to dialogue. “It is time for those responsible to reject the logic of weapons and choose negotiations and peace, with help from the international community,” he said. “The voice of weapons must be silenced, and the voice of friendship and justice must be heard.”

