Home > World > ‘Papa, I Cannot Bear the Pain’: Indian-Origin Father of Three Dies After 8-Hour ER Wait in Canada, Here’s What Happened

A tragic incident in Canada has raised serious concerns about emergency healthcare response time after a 44-year-old indian origin man died of a suspected cardiac arrest following an eight-hour wait in a hospital emergency room on December 22. Kumar Sreekumar recalled that moments after being seated, his son stood up, clutched his chest, and collapsed. Medical staff immediately rushed in and attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Indian-Origin Father of Three Dies After 8-Hour ER Wait in Canada.
Indian-Origin Father of Three Dies After 8-Hour ER Wait in Canada.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 25, 2025 18:26:14 IST

A tragic incident in Canada has raised serious concerns about emergency healthcare response time after a 44-year-old indian origin man died of a suspected cardiac arrest following an eight-hour wait in a hospital emergency room on December 22.

Prasahnt Sreekumar, a father of three, had complained of severe chest pain and repeatedly sought help, telling his father, “Papa, I cannot bear the pain.” Despite being checked in at triage, his condition reportedly worsened as he waited for hours. 

What Really Happened?

Prasahnt Sreekumar was taken to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton, Canada, on December 22 after experiencing intense chest pain while at work. His family told the publication that a client drove him to the hospital, where he was registered at triage and asked to wait in the emergency room seating area. 

According to his father, Sreekumar informed hospital staff that his pain level was “15 out of 10.” An electrocardiogram (ECG) was conducted to assess his heart condition, but the family was told that no major abnormalities were detected, and he continued to wait for medical attention. 



What Happened When He Called for Treatment?

After hours of waiting, an electrocardiogram (ECG) was performed to evaluate his heart condition, but the family said they were informed that no serious issues were found and that he would have to remain in the waiting area. Then the staff offered some Tylenol to Prasahnt for his pain, but his blood pressure kept rising. 

His father said the reading kept climbing rapidly, describing the situation as “It went up, up,, and up. To me, it was through the roof.” After 8 hours of waiting, he was finally taken into the treatment area.

Kumar Sreekumar recalled that moments after being seated, his son stood up, clutched his chest, and collapsed. Medical staff immediately rushed in and attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Prashant Sreekuamr died of a suspected cardiac arrest, leaving behind his wife and three children, aged three, 10, and 14. 

Hospital Issued Statement 

The Grey Nuns Hospital is run by the Convent Health healthcare network. In a statement to Global News, the organisation said it could not comment on individual patient care but confirmed that the incident is being reviewed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

“We offer our sympathy to the patient’s family and friends. There is nothing more important than the safety and care of our patients and staff,” the statement said. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 6:11 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
