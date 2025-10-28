LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > World > World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

92-year-old world's oldest President Paul Biya has extended his four-decade rule after winning the October 12 election with 53.66% of votes . His victory sparked nationwide protests, leaving four dead and over 100 arrested amid allegations of electoral fraud. Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has rejected the results, claiming an early victory.

President Paul Biya wins election at 92, sparking deadly protests and opposition claims of vote fraud.
President Paul Biya wins election at 92, sparking deadly protests and opposition claims of vote fraud.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 28, 2025 12:42:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

President Paul Biya, aged 92, has won the presidential election, extending his rule that began in 1982. According to official results, Biya secured 53.66% of the vote in the October 12 election, while his former ally turned opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, 79, received 35.19%. The results were declared by Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Monday.

Violent Protests Follow Election Results

The election results have triggered widespread unrest across the country. Violent opposition protests erupted as demonstrators demanded transparency and credible vote counts. At least four protesters were killed in clashes with security forces, according to the reports.

The fatal incidents occurred on Sunday in Douala, the nation’s economic capital, where security personnel reportedly opened fire on crowds. Authorities confirmed that more than 100 protesters were arrested across several cities.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

Douala’s local governor said 105 people were taken into custody, and several members of the security forces were also injured in the confrontations.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes of tear gas being fired as protesters filled the streets to denounce what they called a fraudulent election process.

Opposition Rejects Results, Claims Early Victory in  Cameroon Elections

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Biya’s main rival and a former government minister, had declared victory days before the official results were announced, citing data compiled by his campaign. The claim was swiftly rejected by Biya and the ruling party.

Opposition supporters have accused the longtime leader of using “state machinery” to suppress dissent and tilt the electoral process in his favor. Many opposition figures have since been detained, including several who were accused of plotting violent attacks amid the post-election turmoil.

World’s Oldest President 

Biya’s re-election makes him one of the world’s oldest sitting heads of state. His victory comes after a year the United States inaugurated its oldest president, after Donald Trump, 78, was sworn back into office. His predecessor, Joe Biden, was also 78 at the time of his own inauguration, though slightly younger than Trump when he assumed office in January of his term.

Having first taken office in 1982, Paul Biya has now ruled Cameroon for more than four decades. His leadership has faced increasing criticism over allegations of authoritarianism, economic mismanagement, and failure to address widespread public dissatisfaction.

Also Read: King Charles Heckled In Public Over Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties, Viral Video Shows What The British Monarch Said To Protestors

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CameroonPaul BiyaWorld newsWorld Oldest President

RELATED News

Spain's blue-chip IBEX finally tops 2007 record high

HSBC CFO: THE READ FROM HANG SENG BANK DEAL – HSBC IS OPEN FOR GROWTH

BRIEF-Greenmobility Raises FY Guidance

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

LATEST NEWS

Bollywood Music Director Duo Aikarth Purohit and Kapil Paliwal Collaborate with Actor-Director Himanshu Singh Rajawat for the Rajasthan-Based Crime Thriller Film SAGWAAN

Tyler Oliveira Defends ‘Poop Throwing Festival’ Video Filmed In India, American YouTuber Offers Mock Apology

Vehicle Ban in Delhi From November 1: List of Vehicles Not Allowed to Enter the City

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact

FREE ChatGPT Subscription For All! OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Is Going 100% Free From This November- Here’s How

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

Vegan diet can help diabetes patients cut costs, doctors' group finds

World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades
World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades
World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades
World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

QUICK LINKS