World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

President Paul Biya, aged 92, has won the presidential election, extending his rule that began in 1982. According to official results, Biya secured 53.66% of the vote in the October 12 election, while his former ally turned opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, 79, received 35.19%. The results were declared by Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Monday.

Violent Protests Follow Election Results

The election results have triggered widespread unrest across the country. Violent opposition protests erupted as demonstrators demanded transparency and credible vote counts. At least four protesters were killed in clashes with security forces, according to the reports.

The fatal incidents occurred on Sunday in Douala, the nation’s economic capital, where security personnel reportedly opened fire on crowds. Authorities confirmed that more than 100 protesters were arrested across several cities.

Douala’s local governor said 105 people were taken into custody, and several members of the security forces were also injured in the confrontations.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes of tear gas being fired as protesters filled the streets to denounce what they called a fraudulent election process.

Opposition Rejects Results, Claims Early Victory in Cameroon Elections

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Biya’s main rival and a former government minister, had declared victory days before the official results were announced, citing data compiled by his campaign. The claim was swiftly rejected by Biya and the ruling party.

Opposition supporters have accused the longtime leader of using “state machinery” to suppress dissent and tilt the electoral process in his favor. Many opposition figures have since been detained, including several who were accused of plotting violent attacks amid the post-election turmoil.

World’s Oldest President

Biya’s re-election makes him one of the world’s oldest sitting heads of state. His victory comes after a year the United States inaugurated its oldest president, after Donald Trump, 78, was sworn back into office. His predecessor, Joe Biden, was also 78 at the time of his own inauguration, though slightly younger than Trump when he assumed office in January of his term.

Having first taken office in 1982, Paul Biya has now ruled Cameroon for more than four decades. His leadership has faced increasing criticism over allegations of authoritarianism, economic mismanagement, and failure to address widespread public dissatisfaction.

