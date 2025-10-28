Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing criticism over allegations that he helped cover up cases of child sexual abuse linked to grooming gangs in the capital. The claims surfaced after reports revealed evidence of young girls being raped and exploited, despite earlier assertions by the Mayor that there were no such incidents in London.

The accusations have drawn condemnation from child safety campaigners, as well as senior Conservative and Reform UK MPs, following findings that suggested vulnerable youngsters were plied with drugs and subjected to threats by men operating in groups.

London Grooming Gangs And Charges Against Sadiq Khan

The evidence is based on a series of reports by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), covering the period between 2016 and 2025. These reports flagged serious concerns about the sexual exploitation of minors in London.

While Khan previously stated there were “no reports and no indication” of grooming gangs in the capital, referencing cases similar to those uncovered in Rochdale or Rotherham, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, had also earlier said he had “not seen” evidence of such gangs.

However, Sir Mark appeared to alter his position last week, telling the London Assembly there were a “very significant number of multi-offender cases” that warranted further investigation as part of the Home Office grooming gangs review.

Political Outrage from Tory and Reform MPs Against Sadiq Khan

Chris Philp, the Conservative shadow home secretary and MP for Croydon South, accused Khan of “facilitating a cover-up” by denying the existence of grooming gangs in the capital.

Philp said to The Daily Mail, “It is shameful that the Mayor of London is claiming to have no indication that grooming gangs are operating in London despite personally responding to reports containing evidence of victims abused by grooming gangs in the city.

It is clear Sadiq Khan is facilitating a cover up.”

Similarly, Reform UK MP Lee Anderson said, “There is real, credible evidence that grooming gangs exist in London, and for the Mayor to have potentially turned a blind eye is utterly shameful.”

London Mayor’s Office Denies Grooming Gangs Cover-Up Allegations

Responding to the latest criticism, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London defended Khan’s record, saying, “The Mayor has always been clear that the safety of Londoners is his top priority and nowhere is this truer than in safeguarding children.

Sadiq is committed to doing all he can to protect children in London from organised criminal and sexual exploitation and bring perpetrators to justice.”

