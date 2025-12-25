LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

Russian billionaire and Telegram founder Pavel Durov will fund IVF for women under 37 using his donated sperm. He has fathered over 100 children through donations and says all his biological kids will inherit part of his $17 billion fortune.

Pavel Durov will fund IVF for women under 37 using his sperm; all children to inherit part of his $17B fortune. Photos: X.
Pavel Durov will fund IVF for women under 37 using his sperm; all children to inherit part of his $17B fortune. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 25, 2025 09:32:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

Russian tech billionaire and Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced that he will cover the full cost of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) for women under the age of 37 who wish to conceive using his donated sperm. Durov added that all of his biological children will eventually inherit a portion of his estimated $17 billion fortune.

You Might Be Interested In

Pavel Durov’s Children and Sperm Donations

According to the New York Post, Durov, 41, has fathered at least 100 children through sperm donation, in addition to six children from three partners. He described sperm donation as a “civic duty,” citing a global shortage of what he calls “high-quality donor material,” and emphasised the need to destigmatise the practice.

“As long as they can establish their shared DNA with me, someday maybe in 30 years from now, they will be entitled to a share of my estate after I’m gone,” Durov said during an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast in October.

You Might Be Interested In

In a separate conversation with French magazine Le Point, he stated, “I make no difference between my children.”

Also Read: ‘I’m Very Small In Front Of These…’ Indian Vlogger Gets Detained In China For 15 Hours Over His Remarks On Arunachal Pradesh, Claims No Food Given

Pavel Durov Links Infertility To Environmental Factors

Durov has publicly connected declining sperm counts and rising infertility rates worldwide to environmental factors, including plastic pollution. He has said he is willing to help address these issues.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Durov’s sperm has become highly sought after, with dozens of women responding last year to a Moscow fertility clinic advertisement offering his samples free of charge.

IVF Support Through Altravita Clinic

The Altravita Clinic in Moscow described Durov as having “high genetic compatibility” and confirmed that he would finance IVF for women under 37 using his “in-demand” sperm. While Durov no longer donates directly, previously collected samples remain stored at the clinic. Access is limited to unmarried women under 37 to prevent legal complications.

Pavel Durov Open-Sourcing His DNA

Durov revealed that his sperm donation began in 2010 when he helped a friend struggling to conceive. Encouraged by fertility specialists who cited a shortage of healthy sperm, he continued donating.

In a Telegram post in July 2024, he confirmed, “My past donating activities has helped over a hundred couples in 12 countries to have kids. Of course there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor.”

He also announced plans to “open-source” his DNA so that his biological children can locate one another more easily.

“The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it,” Durov added.

Also Read: Big Blow To Indian Tech Professionals, US Judge Upholds Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-7IVFpavel durovspermsperm donationtelegramTelegram founder

RELATED News

Big Blow To Indian Tech Professionals, US Judge Upholds Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Netanyahu Vows Response After IED Attack, Accuses Hamas Of Breaching US-Brokered 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

LATEST NEWS

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

Bazball Busted? After Ashes Humiliation, Will England Sack Brendon McCullum And Bring In Ravi Shastri To Tame Australia?

Horror In Karnataka: 9 Killed, Scores Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas 2025: Greetings And Wishes To Celebrate Xmas With Loved Ones

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune
Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune
Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune
Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

QUICK LINKS