Pete Hegseth Slams Media Over Iran Strike Reports, Hails Trump For ‘Obliterating’ Tehran’s Nuclear Program

Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, on Thursday, while criticizing the media coverage of early intelligence reports, defended the recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Hegseth was taking shots at media coverage of early intelligence assessments that claimed the strikes delayed the Iranian nuclear program by only a few months.

Pete Hegseth Calls The US Strikes A Historic Change in Security

Pete Hegseth was speaking at a Pentagon press conference. He described the US strikes as a major achievement while crediting President Donald Trump for what he described as a major achievement in national and regional security.

“I hope, with all the ink spilled, all of your outlets find the time to properly recognize this historic change in continental security that other presidents tried to do, other presidents talked about,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth said President Trump accomplished it, calling it a huge deal.

Pete Hegseth Criticises Coverage of Early Intelligence

Earlier reports suggested that the US airstrikes were ineffective, resulting in the partial damage of the three nuclear sites. Hegseth pushed back against these claims while speaking at the Pentagon press conference.

The US media reports, particularly by CNN suggested that the strikes could not destroy the core of the nuclear sites where Iran is said to be enriching huge stockpiles of uranium.

“Again, it was the preliminary day and a half after the actual strike when it admits itself in writing that it requires weeks to accumulate the necessary data to make such an assessment,” Hegseth added.

Hegseth credited Trump for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, saying the president “created the conditions to end the war.”

He offered a range of words that can be used to evaluate the destruction of the three nuclear sites.

“Decimating, choose your word, obliterating, destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” Hegseth said.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says US Has Fundamental Issues With Iran

In his first message after the 12-day war, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused the US of seeking Iran’s surrender. Khamenei was referring to the recent Truth Social post by Trump in which he demanded unconditional surrender from Iran.

“Trump showed the truth, made it clear that Americans will only be satisfied with the surrender and defeat of Iran and nothing else,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei pointed out that the US has had “fundamental issues” with Iran since 1979, the year Tehran toppled the Shah regime after years of struggle, which resulted in what is famously known as the Islamic Revolution.

“They’ve been disguising its goals over the years by calling Iran out on human rights, then women’s rights, then enrichment, then the core nuclear program, then the issue of missile production,” Khamenei said. “But in his statement, he revealed the truth, he showed his hand.”

