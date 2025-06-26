Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei gaza diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer
Home > World > Pete Hegseth Slams Media Over Iran Strike Reports, Hails Trump For ‘Obliterating’ Tehran’s Nuclear Program

Pete Hegseth Slams Media Over Iran Strike Reports, Hails Trump For ‘Obliterating’ Tehran’s Nuclear Program

Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary on Thursday defended the recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them a historic shift in regional security. He also slammed media outlets for what he called premature and misleading reports about the limited impact of the strikes. Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, Hegseth credited President Trump for the operation and the ceasefire that followed the Iran-Israel conflict.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 18:45:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, on Thursday, while criticizing the media coverage of early intelligence reports, defended the recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. 

Hegseth was taking shots at media coverage of early intelligence assessments that claimed the strikes delayed the Iranian nuclear program by only a few months.

Pete Hegseth Calls The US Strikes A Historic Change in Security

Pete Hegseth was speaking at a Pentagon press conference. He described the US strikes as a major achievement while crediting President Donald Trump for what he described as a major achievement in national and regional security.

“I hope, with all the ink spilled, all of your outlets find the time to properly recognize this historic change in continental security that other presidents tried to do, other presidents talked about,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth said President Trump accomplished it, calling it a huge deal.

Also Read: Where is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Iran Supreme Leader Conspicuous By Absence

Pete Hegseth Criticises Coverage of Early Intelligence 

Earlier reports suggested that the US airstrikes were ineffective, resulting in the partial damage of the three nuclear sites. Hegseth pushed back against these claims while speaking at the Pentagon press conference.

The US media reports, particularly by CNN suggested that the strikes could not destroy the core of the nuclear sites where Iran is said to be enriching huge stockpiles of uranium.

“Again, it was the preliminary day and a half after the actual strike when it admits itself in writing that it requires weeks to accumulate the necessary data to make such an assessment,” Hegseth added.

Hegseth credited Trump for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, saying the president “created the conditions to end the war.”

He offered a range of words that can be used to evaluate the destruction of the three nuclear sites.

“Decimating, choose your word, obliterating, destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” Hegseth said.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says US Has Fundamental Issues With Iran

In his first message after the 12-day war, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused the US of seeking Iran’s surrender. Khamenei was referring to the recent Truth Social post by Trump in which he demanded unconditional surrender from Iran.

“Trump showed the truth, made it clear that Americans will only be satisfied with the surrender and defeat of Iran and nothing else,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei pointed out that the US has had “fundamental issues” with Iran since 1979, the year Tehran toppled the Shah regime after years of struggle, which resulted in what is famously known as the Islamic Revolution.

“They’ve been disguising its goals over the years by calling Iran out on human rights, then women’s rights, then enrichment, then the core nuclear program, then the issue of missile production,” Khamenei said. “But in his statement, he revealed the truth, he showed his hand.”

Also Read: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says Israel Crushed Under Iran’s Blows As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneihome_hero_pos_1iran- israel warpete hegseth
Advertisement

More News

Turkey Supports NATO’s 5% Defence Spending Target, Mulls Nationwide Air Shield: Report
Assam: 128-year-Old Masjid Demolished For Drainage Project On Mutual Agreement
Who Is Denis Villeneuve? Dune Director Is All Set To Direct The Next James Bond Movie
Telangana State Festival Bonalu Celebrations Begins, Govt Released Rs 20 Crore To Provide Facilities
Operation Sindoor Sparks Panic In Dhaka: Bangladesh Sends Military To London Eyeing UK’s Sky Sabre
Mika Singh Feels Diljit Dosanjh Must Apologise, Clarifies Fake Singer Post Indeed Meant For Sardaar Ji Actor
Pope Leo Decries ‘Diabolical Intensity’ of Middle East Conflict, Calls for International Law to Prevail
Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Reach ISS, Says ‘Learning Like A Baby’ In First Message From Space
Diljit Dosanjh Dubs Himself A ‘Selfish Guy’ Amid Controversy Over Casting Hania Aamir In Sardaar Ji 3: I Will Not Be Hated Any More
Netflix’s ‘Trainwreck: Poop Cruise’ Explores Carnival Triumph Disaster With Shocking Real Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?