Pinterest Down: 4,000+ Users Report Major Outage in US — What’s Behind the App and Feed Crash?

Pinterest is experiencing a major outage in the United States, with more than 4,000 users reporting issues on Tuesday afternoon. According to outage- tracking platform DownDetector, users are encountering error messages, including “user experienced data retrieval failure,” preventing them from accessing their accounts and feeds.
The spike in reports suggests a widespread disruption, with many users saying the app is not working, while others are facing problems with their feed, timeline, and login. The exact cause of the outage remains unclear.
