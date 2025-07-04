PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Live Tv
Trinidad and Tobago conferred its highest honour, the Order of the Republic, on PM Narendra Modi, recognising his visionary leadership, global contributions, and historic support to smaller nations during the pandemic. Former PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised Modi’s cultural commitment and impact on the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honour for his visionary leadership, global outreach, and contributions to the Indian diaspora and vaccine diplomacy.

July 4, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the island nation’s highest civilian honour, in a ceremony that paid tribute to his global leadership, cultural dedication and humanitarian engagement and pre-dated with the Order was ex-Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who said Modi is one of the world’s most respected and admired leaders.

“A Visionary Whose Impact Transcends Borders”

Speaking at the ceremonial event, Kamla Persad-Bissessar opened with admiration: “We are graced by the presence of someone who is near and dear to us… a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but a profound honour for us.”

She known as Modi a “transformational pressure” who has redefined governance in India, modernised its economy, and uplifted the satisfaction of over 1.Four billion Indians throughout the globe. Persad-Bissessar referred to that underneath Modi’s visionary regulations, India had risen as a dominant international energy and a image of development, strengthening both its domestic development and international influence.

Cultural Roots and Diaspora Pride

Drawing on historical ties, Persad-Bissessar recalled Modi’s earlier go to to Trinidad and Tobago in 2002, when he got here now not as a head of presidency however as a cultural ambassador. “Today, you come no longer handiest as Prime Minister of greater than 1.Four billion human beings,” she said, “however as a outstanding and celebrated chief whose impact transcends barriers.”

She credited Modi’s “enduring dedication to the Indian diaspora” for maintaining shared traditions and building bridges among humans, cultures, and generations. “Your reverence to history is what has delivered us right here tonight,” she introduced.

Vaccine Diplomacy That Brought Hope

One of the maximum emotional highlights of the tribute came when Persad-Bissessar recalled the Vaccine Maitri initiative led through India in the course of the COVID-19 disaster. She praised Modi for ensuring life-saving vaccines reached even the arena’s smallest nations along with Trinidad and Tobago during one of the most difficult times in modern-day records.

“Through your benevolence, you brought hope and calm where there was fear,” she said. “This was not just diplomacy. It was an act of kinship, shared humanity, and love.”

She called the initiative a tremendous demonstration of compassionate global leadership, especially for the smaller nations who were trying to get medical aid in 2020 and 2021. That was one of the many reasons the country bestowed its highest award on Modi with pride.

A Moment of Shared Pride

Wrapping up the ceremony, Kamla Persad-Bissessar concluded with moving words: “We bow to you, Sir.”

Her comments signified not merely political respect, but also emotional appreciation. For the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and in particularly, those of Indian descent, the honour symbolised a reaffirmation of the deep connections of culture and shared history.  
  
As India expands its diaspora diplomacy and outreach into the Caribbean area, this honour also stands as a sign of international acceptance and admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and humanitarian values.

Tags: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessarprime minister narendra modiTrinidad and Tobago
