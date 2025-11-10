LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Blow For Donald Trump-Brokered Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Deal Suspended After Border Landmine Blast

Big Blow For Donald Trump-Brokered Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Deal Suspended After Border Landmine Blast

Thailand has paused its ceasefire with Cambodia after a landmine blast injured two Thai soldiers near the border. The truce, brokered last month with US involvement, now faces uncertainty amid accusations of ceasefire violations. Bangkok says the suspension will remain until Cambodia meets its commitments, including troop release and demining measures.

Thailand suspends ceasefire with Cambodia after landmine blast injures soldiers, raising new concerns over border tensions. Photo: X.
Thailand suspends ceasefire with Cambodia after landmine blast injures soldiers, raising new concerns over border tensions. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 10, 2025 17:13:32 IST

Big Blow For Donald Trump-Brokered Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Deal Suspended After Border Landmine Blast

Thailand has suspended its ceasefire deal with Cambodia following a landmine blast near the border that injured two Thai soldiers. The peace, reached last month through US mediation, is now in doubt as Bangkok accuses Phnom Penh of failing to uphold its end of the agreement.

What Led to the Suspension of the Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire-Deal Suspension?

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the decision after Monday’s explosion in Sisaket province.

“The hostility towards our national security has not decreased as we thought it would,” he said, adding that Thailand will pause all actions under the ceasefire until its demands are met.

According to the Royal Thai Army, one soldier lost his right foot after stepping on a landmine while on patrol, while another soldier suffered chest pain due to the blast’s impact. Both remain under medical treatment.

 Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Brokered by Donald Trump

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to the truce in Malaysia last month following a five-day border conflict in July that left dozens dead.

Key terms required:

Thailand to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held captive

Both sides to begin removing heavy weapons and clearing landmines from the disputed border zone

Despite this, border tensions have persisted. Similar landmine incidents have been reported both before and after the July clashes, including one in August that injured three Thai soldiers.

Thailand Accusing Cambodia of Violating Ceasefire 

Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said the army is investigating whether the mine involved in the latest blast was old or newly placed. He also confirmed that the planned release of the detained Cambodian soldiers has been postponed.

Thailand has accused Cambodia of laying new mines in violation of the ceasefire. Cambodia denies the allegations, insisting it remains committed to demining efforts and calling on Thailand to proceed with the soldiers’ release.

Donald Trump Led Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire

The ceasefire was originally facilitated by Malaysia, with US President Donald Trump later pressing both nations to finalize the agreement by threatening to withdraw certain trade benefits. The deal was ultimately signed on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in October.

The border tensions stem from overlapping claims along the 817-kilometre frontier, particularly around the Preah Vihear Temple, an ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple stands on a ridge marking the border and remains a strongly contested symbol of national pride.

The dispute traces back to early 20th-century French colonial mapping that placed the temple within Cambodian territory, a boundary Thailand has long disputed.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 5:13 PM IST
