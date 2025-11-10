LIVE TV
23-Years-Old Indian Student Dies In The US; Kin Seek Help To Bring Body Back To India

23-Years-Old Indian Student Dies In The US; Kin Seek Help To Bring Body Back To India

A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh died in the United States on November 7, leaving her family and friends in deep grief. The student, Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, had recently graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and was actively searching for a job after completing her studies.

23-Years-Old Indian Student Dies In The US; Kin Seek Help To Bring Body Back To India

A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh died in the United States on November 7, leaving her family and friends in deep grief. The student, Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, had recently graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and was actively searching for a job after completing her studies.

According to her cousin Chaitanya YVK, who started a fundraiser on GoFundMe from Denton, Texas, Raji had been suffering from a persistent cough and chest pain for two to three days before her death. On the morning of November 7, when her alarm went off, she didn’t wake up- prompting her friends to check on her, only to find that she had died in her sleep.

Her cousin shared in the fundraiser post that Raji had come to the United States with big dreams of creating a better life for her family. Her parents, who live in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, depend entirely on their small farmland for livelihood.

“She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” Chaitanya wrote, describing her as a devoted daughter determined to change her family’s future.

Case Insights

The family’s main source of income comes from their farmland, crops, and livestock, which they manage with limited resources. Raji, the youngest in her family, had been working hard to support her parents financially once she started her career. Her untimely death has not only shattered their hearts but also left them facing severe financial challenges.

The GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money for Raji’s funeral expenses, transportation of her remains to India, repayment of her student loans, and to offer financial relief to her parents. Chaitanya urged friends, well-wishers, and the wider Indian community to come forward and help. “Even small contributions can bring comfort to her parents in this difficult time,” he appealed.

Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, a medical examination is underway in the US to determine the exact cause of death. Local authorities are expected to release the autopsy report soon.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 12:56 PM IST
