Five Indians Kidnapped in Mali as Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorist Group Advances; Embassy in Touch for Safe Rescue

Bamako (Mali), November 10: The Indian Embassy in Bamako confirmed five Indian nationals were kidnapped in Mali on November 6. The embassy stated on X (formerly Twitter), that it is “aware of the unfortunate incident” and, has reached out to Malian authorities and the company involved to assist in the safe return of the victims in a timely manner.

The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in 🇲🇱 on 6 Nov 2025. The Embassy has been working closely with the 🇲🇱 authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia — India in Mali (@IndianEmbassyML) November 9, 2025







Heightened terror threat around Mali’s capital

This incident occurs amid a rising level of instability in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam al-Muslimin (JNIM) continues to strengthen its hold around the capital Bamako. The group has targeted highways, fuel convoys and security forces significantly disrupting the country. Reports have indicated that fuel shortages have begun to affect daily life after attacks against fuel trucks and military patrols.

Warnings issued to the world

Countries such as the US, UK, and Germany have encouraged their citizens to evacuate Mali given the security situation. As previously reported, JNIM reported it destroyed more than 50 fuel trucks in a convoy assault in August.This event worsened the crisis.

India is Ongoing Work to Ensure Citizen Safety Abroad

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is a top priority. Earlier this year, three Indians were kidnapped from western Mali and attempts were made for their release. With this kidnapping, we now have eight Indians kidnapped in Mali in 2025.

Indian authorities continue to monitor and reiterated an appeal to Indian citizens in Mali to remain vigilant, and keep in touch with the Indian Embassy in Bamako.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)