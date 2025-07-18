LIVE TV
Like Mother, Like Son: Prince Harry Walks Angola Minefield In Tribute To Princess Diana’s 1997 Mission

Prince Harry on Wednesday recreated his mother Princess Diana’s iconic 1997 walk through a landmine field in Angola. Wearing a flak jacket, he visited the minefield near Cuito Cuanavale to raise awareness about the ongoing landmine threat. The visit also highlighted the work of the British charity Halo Trust, which continues to clear explosives from Angola’s war-torn areas.

Prince Harry walks through Angolan minefield, echoing Princess Diana's 1997 act to support Halo Trust's demining work. Photo/The Halo Trust

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 15:14:22 IST

Prince Harry on Wednesday recreated his mothers act of walking through an active land mine field in Angola. Donning a flak jacket Prince Harry visited to raise awareness about the ongoing threat of landmines. The visit wasl also aimed to support the ongoing clearance land mine efforts by the British charity, the Halo Trust.

When Princess Diana Walked Through A Minefield In Angola

The Duke of Sussex met children in a village near Cuito Cuanavale in southern Angola. The Halo trust here teaches children how to avoid triggering hidden explosives. 

In a similar fashion, Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana visited Angola in 1997 and  walked through a cleared path in a minefield. That visit took place just seven months before her death in Paris.

The 1997 visit by Princess Diana to Angola is still rembemered as one of the best selfless examples for humanitarian work. She led an advocacy movement which helped to rally global support for the international landmine ban treaty. The treaty was ratified later that same year.

This is not the first time Prince Harry has brought attention to the threats of landmines, In 2019, he traveled to Angola with the Halo Trust. He walked through a partially-cleared minefield, and evalso en participated in setting off a controlled explosion of the mines.



Landmine Threat Still Persists In Angola

The landmines in Angola are the leftover explosives of the deadly 27-year civil war.  The war lasted from 1975 to 2002 that is for nearly three decades. The Halo Trust started its work in the country in 1994 and has since destroyed over 120,000 landmines and 100,000 other explosive devices.

Despite the efoorts and this progress, the threat pf landmines remains severe. The organization estimates that at least 60,000 people have been killed or injured by landmines since 2008, and about 1,000 minefields are still awaiting clearance.

“The remnants of war still threaten lives every day,” said Prince Harry, who serves as the Halo Trust’s patron.

Prince Harry Meets Angola’s President Joao Lourenco 

Earlier this week, Prince Harry also met with Angola’s President Joao Lourenco in an effort to welcome the Angolan government’s renewed commitment to the charity’s demining efforts.

James Cowan, the Halo Trust’s chief executive, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication, saying, “we will continue our work in solidarity with the Angolan people until every last mine is cleared.”

