LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 00:44:08 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): The Protest outside Karachi Press Club entered its 34th day after a student was forcibly disappeared earlier in July, leading the Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), reported on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, BYC said that the sit-in protest camp was organised by the family of Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old IR student of Karachi University, who was forcibly disappeared along with his rickshaw on 17 July 2025.

“Despite his father Abdul Hameed’s worsening health condition, the family continues their protest with steadfast determination, demanding Zahid’s immediate and safe release. Their struggle is a painful reminder of the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances that continues to tear apart families in Karachi and Balochistan”, the post said.

In another post on X, BYC brought to attention yet another case of extrajudicial killing at the hands of state-backed death squads in Tump, Kech.

“Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad, a local businessman and resident of Gomazi, Tump, district Kech, was shot dead by state-backed death squads on the evening of September 6, 2025.”, the post said.

It brought to attention that the killing was the third extrajudicial killing within a single day in district Kech, following the killings of Izhar and Mulla Bahram in Mand earlier the same day. BYC said that eyewitnesses and local sources confirmed that state-backed death squads operating under the supervision of the Pakistani forces carried out the attack.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region’s long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistance–through sit-ins, marches, and now social media–has grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: balochistanbycenforced-disappearanceskillingspakistan

RELATED News

Israel's top court rules prisoner food rations below legal standard
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Israel closes airspace at Southern Airport after Houthi drone strike
Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike
Zelenskyy calls for international support to stop "Kremlin criminals," after Russia's "vile" strikes on Kyiv

LATEST NEWS

Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance
Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer
No bigger icon for fitness, and inspiration to youth than PM Modi: Tejasvi Surya
Prashant Kishor suggests Muslims ally with Hindus who follow Gandhi, Ambedkar
Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash
Gujarat: Residents in Vadodara's Vadsar area stranded owing to heavy rains, municipal corporation provides relief materials
Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Become Famous: Astrology Guide 2025
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan moved to tears over Kunickaa Sadanand’s emotional reunion with son, says “God sees everything”
Punjab floods: PM Modi set to visit Gurdaspur on Sept 9, neighbouring states extend aid amid crisis
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

QUICK LINKS