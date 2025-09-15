Qatar Airstrikes Fallout: Donald Trump Warns Israel – Behave or Else……
Qatar Airstrikes Fallout: Donald Trump Warns Israel – Behave or Else……

US President Trump has urged Israel to act cautiously after its airstrike in Doha killed six, including Hamas members and a Qatari security official. Qatar condemned the attack, called an emergency summit, and vowed to continue efforts for a Gaza ceasefire while safeguarding its role as mediator.

US President Donald Trump has a message for Israel. (Image Credit - X)
US President Donald Trump has a message for Israel. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 15, 2025 15:40:59 IST

US President Donald Trump has asked Israel to be careful about the activities it plans, to undertake in future, just a few days after it struck a building in Qatar’s capital, Doha. Six people were killed in the strike, including five Hamas members and a Qatari security official.

The strike was carried out last week and targeted Hamas officials who were residing in a building. While the attack failed to assassinate the officials, five people related to the Palestinian armed group were hit.

Israel claimed responsibility of the attack and said it wants to eliminate Hamas. Meanwhile, Qatar called the attack ‘cowardly’ and a violation of its sovereignty and international law.

Donald Trump Expects More Caution From Israel

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump urged Israel to think carefully about where it strikes. He stressed that both Israel and Qatar are important US allies in the Middle East.

“Qatar has been a very great ally. Israel and everyone else, we have to be careful. When we attack people, we have to be careful,” Trump said.

The airstrike, carried out on September 9, killed at least six people, including a Qatari security official. The attack drew widespread international criticism.

Israel said it had informed the US about the strike, but American officials clarified that they were told only moments before it happened.

Trump also said that the strike was Israel’s decision alone. Reports said that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a heated phone call over the incident.

In response to the attack, Qatar called an emergency meeting with Arab and Islamic nations to discuss future actions and safeguard itself from more Israeli strikes.

Qatar Vows to Continue Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said that Doha still wants to push for a ceasefire in Gaza with the support of the US and Egypt.

However, he admitted that Qatar’s role as a mediator takes a hit after Israeli strikes in Doha.

“This attack can only be described as state terrorism,” the Qatari PM said. He accused Israel’s government of ignoring international law and acting recklessly while Qatar was hosting official negotiations to stop the Gaza war.

Qatar has called for a unified regional response, saying that Israel’s actions threaten not just its sovereignty but also the wider peace process. The emergency summit is expected to produce measures to ensure Qatar’s security against future Israeli operations.

Tags: donald trumpIsrael airstrikeIsrael-Qatar relationsQatar Doha attack

