Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar Sends Clear Message In The Skies
Tensions in the Gulf just got a dramatic twist: Qatar’s Ministry of Defense reported that its air force took down two Iranian Su-24 jets trying to snoop around Qatari skies. Yes, you read that right- Tehran’s pilots just got the first “airborne eviction notice” of this conflict. Iran used drones and missiles for attacks while its jet engines remained inactive. The Su-24s’ fiery exit marks a new chapter in the aerial chess game over the region.
— وزارة الدفاع – دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 2, 2026
Who’s really calling the shots in the skies? The military power of Qatar together with its advanced defense systems made a strong statement that was impossible to ignore.
Air Interception Signals Shift In Conflict Dynamics
Officials confirmed that the downed aircraft belonged to Iran and were likely part of an effort to extend operations beyond drones and ballistic missiles. Until now, Tehran had relied on unmanned systems together with long-range missile strikes as their main military strategy because they had not used air-launched attacks. Analysts show that Iranian military forces had suffered serious losses to their entire bomber fleet because early precision airstrikes targeted their military bases to degrade both their defensive and offensive air capabilities.
According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, Iran possessed only a limited number of operational Su-24 aircraft prior to the conflict. The aging platform can conduct deep strike missions and carry heavy payloads, but its operational performance suffers because of its outdated technological components.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.