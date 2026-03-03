LIVE TV
Home > World > Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar shot down two Iranian Su-24 jets, signaling a shift in aerial dynamics. Drone strikes disrupted LNG production, while U.S. and Israel maintain air superiority amid escalating regional tensions.

Qatar’s Shootdown Of Iranian Jets Marks A Turning Point
Qatar’s Shootdown Of Iranian Jets Marks A Turning Point

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 3, 2026 01:16:05 IST

Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar Sends Clear Message In The Skies

Tensions in the Gulf just got a dramatic twist: Qatar’s Ministry of Defense reported that its air force took down two Iranian Su-24 jets trying to snoop around Qatari skies. Yes, you read that right- Tehran’s pilots just got the first “airborne eviction notice” of this conflict. Iran used drones and missiles for attacks while its jet engines remained inactive. The Su-24s’ fiery exit marks a new chapter in the aerial chess game over the region.

Who’s really calling the shots in the skies? The military power of Qatar together with its advanced defense systems made a strong statement that was impossible to ignore.

Air Interception Signals Shift In Conflict Dynamics

Officials confirmed that the downed aircraft belonged to Iran and were likely part of an effort to extend operations beyond drones and ballistic missiles. Until now, Tehran had relied on unmanned systems together with long-range missile strikes as their main military strategy because they had not used air-launched attacks. Analysts show that Iranian military forces had suffered serious losses to their entire bomber fleet because early precision airstrikes targeted their military bases to degrade both their defensive and offensive air capabilities.

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, Iran possessed only a limited number of operational Su-24 aircraft prior to the conflict. The aging platform can conduct deep strike missions and carry heavy payloads, but its operational performance suffers because of its outdated technological components.

Energy Infrastructure Targeted As LNG Output Halted

  • Drone strikes targeted a major facility operated by QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan, causing a temporary halt in liquefied natural gas production.

  • The disruption led to an immediate surge in European energy prices due to concerns over supply instability.

  • Qatar reported intercepting seven ballistic missiles and five drones aimed at strategic locations.

  • Authorities did not disclose whether the downed aircraft were carrying cruise missiles.

  • Intelligence assessments indicate that Iran possesses limited air-launched strike capabilities.

Air Superiority Remains With US And Israel

The United States and Israel continue to maintain clear air superiority in the ongoing conflict, with no significant operational losses reported to date. The military advantage enables both countries to execute air missions while restricting their enemies’ operational capabilities.

Three U.S. fighter jets were unintentionally destroyed by Kuwaiti air defense systems during an operational accident. All crew members successfully ejected and survived.

The event demonstrates how the regional conflict has developed into a more complicated situation which creates more opportunities for errors to occur. U.S. and Israeli air forces maintain complete control over the aerial battlefield despite recent operational incidents.

(With inputs From Bloomberge)

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim…

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:16 AM IST
Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy
Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy
Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy
Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

QUICK LINKS