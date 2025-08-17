Racial Harassment of Indian Youth in Ireland Sparks President Higgins’ “Unequivocal” Condemnation; Probe On

A 22-year-old Indian man in Ireland has claimed that he was subjected to racial harassment by a group of teenagers at a bus stop.

Posting his experience on the r/IndiansinIreland subreddit, the youth alleged that the teens mocked him with slurs while he waited for public transport post-work.

The Indian man in Ireland Shares His Experience

The victim revealed that the group of teenagers pulled up in a car and called him over. As he wrote, “I naturally thought they were asking for directions or something. Instead, they mocked by calling me ‘sweet cheeks.”

“I try to be stoic about things and not let them get to me, but I didn’t decide to be born brown,” he added. The man also noted that despite other people being present at the bus stop, including another Indian, no one intervened. “We are on our own when push comes to shove. Stay strong, people,” he concluded.

Irish Prez Condemns Attacks

The claim comes amid growing concerns over the targeted harassment of Indians in Ireland. Irish President Michael D. Higgins issued a strong statement on Tuesday condemning recent violence. “The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear,” he said, stressing that such acts, especially when young people are manipulated into participating, must be “unequivocally condemned.”

Irish police (Garda) asserted that the incidents of violence and harassment against Indians in Dublin and other cities are “being fully and thoroughly investigated.” (News18 Inputs)

ALSO READ: Ireland: Six-Year-Old Girl Of Indian Origin Allegedly Attacked By A Group Of Boys