Renowned American Economist Jeffrey Sachs Warns US Move Against Venezuela A Violation Of International Law: ‘They Kidnapped The President But…’

Jeffrey Sachs isn’t pulling any punches. The American economist calls Washington’s recent moves a dangerous throwback to the days when unchecked power ruled international politics.

He says the real force behind the United States isn’t the people Americans elect, it’s the military-security machine that thrives on regime change and keeping the world on edge.

Jeffrey Sachs Blasts US Foreign Policy

Talking to India Today TV, Sachs didn’t mince words about what happened to Venezuela’s ousted president, Nicolas Maduro. He flat-out called it a military abduction, a blatant violation of international law. This kind of move, he warned, doesn’t just shake up one country; it risks setting off a much bigger global crisis.

“The United States is governed by a military security apparatus,” Sachs said. “The CIA, the Pentagon, all these agencies steer foreign policy.”

He argues that toppling governments is still at the heart of what America does overseas—using wars, sanctions, coups, and those so-called color revolutions.

Venezuela, he said, has been a target for years mostly because of its politics and its oil. “The United States has tried to change this regime for more than two decades,” Sachs said.

He pointed to the failed coup in 2002, massive protests in 2014, and those sweeping sanctions Donald Trump slapped on during his first term. Those sanctions battered Venezuela’s economy but didn’t manage to force the government out.

Jeffrey Sachs Warns US Actions Could Spark Global Chaos

“They kidnapped the president, but they didn’t change the regime,” Sachs said. “Most of these American regime change efforts fail. They don’t get the results Washington wants.”

Sachs sees a pattern with Trump’s recent threats toward Iran, Mexico, Colombia, Denmark, and Nigeria. He says it’s fueling global instability.

“You’ve got a US president making dire threats against half a dozen countries,” Sachs said. “It’s like lighting fuses everywhere. Things can get really dangerous, really fast.”

Jeffrey Sachs: ‘They need to call it out what’s wrong in…’

He didn’t hold back on Europe either. Sachs accused European leaders of acting like “subservient vassals” to Washington. “They need to call it out what’s wrong in Greenland, in Venezuela, in Iran. All of it,” he said.

Sachs wants emerging powers, especially the BRICS nations, to step up and defend the rule of international law. “We need the world to stick to the UN Charter, to international law,” he further stated.

Looking ahead, Sachs thinks Iran could be next. He points to Israel’s hostility toward Tehran and Washington’s support, saying it’s a recipe for a much deadlier conflict. “That one will be hotter than Venezuela,” he said. “It could be disastrous.”

For Sachs, the takeaway is obvious. “The deep state runs US foreign policy, not the presidents,” he said. “Presidents come and go, but the deep state stays put.”

