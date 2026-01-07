LIVE TV
Kidnappings, Robberies, And Rage: Kech Protests Expose Pakistan's Security Mess In Balochistan

Kidnappings, Robberies, And Rage: Kech Protests Expose Pakistan's Security Mess In Balochistan

Rising kidnappings and lawlessness grip Kech, Balochistan, Pakistan. Thousands protest, traders and civil society join shutdowns, demanding safety. Political leaders warn of instability, calling for urgent action and recovery of missing youths.

Kech Protests Expose Pakistan's Security Mess
Kech Protests Expose Pakistan’s Security Mess

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 7, 2026 14:19:26 IST

Kidnappings, Robberies, And Rage: Kech Protests Expose Pakistan’s Security Mess In Balochistan

Kech on Edge: Kidnappings, Chaos, And Pakistan’s “Efficient” Lawlessness

Welcome to Kech, Balochistan, Pakistan, where life is like a suspense thriller nobody signed up for. The streets have turned into an action movie of the “do not get caught” type due to the prevalence of kidnappings for ransom, robberies, and lawlessness. The local people have had enough. Political parties, traders, and civil society groups protested in massive numbers and announced shutdowns, while distributing pamphlets quicker than Pakistan’s inefficient bureaucracy can issue a complaint.

On the other hand, India may complain about the inconvenience of power outages and time-consuming traffic, but at least your neighbor isn’t disappearing mysteriously, and usually, law enforcement is somewhere nearby doing its duty. In Kech, Pakistan, people began saying: “Thanks for the excitement in life, but perhaps a little too much excitement.” While thousands gather to demand protection, one thing is for sure: when chaos reigns, even protesting has become a survival sport.

Massive Public Protest And Shutdown In Turbat

Amid worsening security, All Parties Kech, the traders’ association, and various political and social groups jointly organised a protest rally and complete shutdown strike on January 5. Organisers distributed pamphlets across Turbat, visiting markets, neighbourhoods, and commercial hubs to raise awareness about the collapsing security situation and encourage public participation.

Thousands Take To The Streets

On January 5, thousands of residents, including men, women, lawyers, activists, and professionals, poured onto the streets. The rally began at Apsar Bazaar, passed through major parts of the city, and culminated at Shaheed Fida Chowk. Civil society representatives stated that Balochistan was being dragged into a cycle of ransom kidnappings, killings, and insecurity due to the state’s failure to protect its citizens.

Political ANd Civil Society Condemn Lawlessness

Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan Kech endorsed the protest, condemning kidnapping-for-ransom, enforced disappearances, and alleged extrajudicial arrests. Political parties, including the Balochistan National Party (BNP), argued that rampant disappearances, robberies, and killings reflected systemic governance failures and a coercive approach toward Balochistan.

Former CM Calls for Immediate Action

Former Chief Minister Abdul Malik Baloch described the situation in Kech as “perilous.” He demanded the immediate recovery of abducted youths Haseeb Haji Yaseen and Shah Nawaz Gul Jan and warned that attempts were underway to push Kech back into instability.

Threat of Further Shutdowns

Several speakers, including lawyers, trade leaders, and political figures, echoed similar concerns. Organisers stated that if the missing youths were not recovered promptly, a stronger shutdown strike would be observed.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Kidnappings, Robberies, And Rage: Kech Protests Expose Pakistan's Security Mess In Balochistan

