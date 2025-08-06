LIVE TV
Home > World > RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns

RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has halted 22 mRNA-based vaccine projects worth $500 million, citing safety concerns. The decision affects research on COVID-19, flu, and bird flu vaccines. Experts warn the move could seriously impact future pandemic preparedness and vaccine innovation in the US.

RFK Jr. has cancelled $500 million in mRNA vaccine development projects, signalling a major shift in the US vaccine strategy. (Photo: X/@HHSGov)
RFK Jr. has cancelled $500 million in mRNA vaccine development projects, signalling a major shift in the US vaccine strategy. (Photo: X/@HHSGov)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 6, 2025 15:51:29 IST

In a major shift in US health policy, Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has cancelled 22 projects focussed on developing mRNA-based vaccines, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Wednesday. The projects, worth $500 million, were aimed at tackling respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza and bird flu, the report said.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, made the announcement Tuesday, saying the move reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to “safer, broader vaccine strategies.”

Replacing mRNA with ‘Whole-Virus’ Approaches

In a video shared on social media, Kennedy criticised the mRNA vaccine programs led by major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna. 

“To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we are prioritising the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate,” he said, per AP.

Kennedy has already taken several controversial steps since assuming leadership of the HHS, including firing the vaccine advisory panel and softening the federal stance on COVID-19 vaccines amid a growing measles outbreak.

Scientists Warn of Dangerous Consequences

Public health experts are sounding the alarm, emphasising that mRNA vaccines allow for faster production, which is a crucial factor in the pandemic response. 

Dr. Mike Osterholm, an infectious disease expert from the University of Minnesota, told the US-based news agency, “I don’t think I have seen a more dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business.”

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, noted, “It’s certainly saved millions of lives,” referring to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

What’s Next? A Push for ‘Natural Immunity’ Alternatives

Kennedy said the administration is now working on a “universal vaccine” approach that aims to mimic natural immunity and work against multiple viruses.

“It could be effective — we believe it is going to be effective against not only coronaviruses, but also flu,” he reportedly said during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, alongside Alaska’s Republican American senators.

HHS Clarifies Scope of the Cuts

While mRNA-based vaccine development for respiratory viruses is being shelved, the US federal health agency said other uses of the technology remain unaffected.

“The abandoned mRNA projects signal a shift in vaccine development priorities,” the department said, according to AP. “Let me be absolutely clear, the HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them,” Kennedy added.

RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns

RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns

RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns
RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns
RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns
RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million in Funding for 22 mRNA Vaccine Projects, Citing Safety Concerns

