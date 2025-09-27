Riyadh: Indian Embassy's Viksit Bharat Run 2025 draws enthusiastic participation from diaspora, local communities

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 27 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, successfully organised the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 on Saturday, which drew in participants from all walks of life. The event underscored the spirit of Vasudhe Kutumbakam. It was held as a part of the Seva Pakhwada and reflected the transformative progress India has achieved in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, technology, education, and sustainability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement by the Embassy noted that the Viksit Bharat Run was organised by the Embassy of India in Riyadh jointly with MY Bharat, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, on Saturday. It was held simultaneously across over 150 international locations,and the event became a truly global celebration of service, fitness, and sustainability.

As per the statement, the run in Riyadh drew enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora, local communities, students, professionals, and friends of India.

The run was held as part of Seva Pakhwada (17 September – 2 October), and reflected the transformative progress India has achieved in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, technology, education, and sustainability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The community in Riyadh reaffirmed its commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, a developed India, by joining the run.

Under the theme, “Run to Serve the Nation”, participants from Riyadh came together for community runs of 4 kilometres, turning the event into a powerful statement of collectiveness. More than a fitness activity, the event celebrated the ideals of Seva Bhav (spirit of service) and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. It also embodied India’s Swadeshi ethos, highlighting the collective call for self-reliance, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility The turnout was remarkable, with more than 200 runners and volunteers participating to make the event a grand success.

The statement highlighted that a key moment of the event was the collective recitation of the Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Pledge, where participants committed to contributing towards India’s journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This gesture brought Riyadh closer to Indians across the globe, aligning with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ s vision of a Viksit Bharat and reinforcing a shared aspiration for growth, innovation, and global leadership.

In addition to the run, the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign was embraced by the community in Riyadh. Around 50 saplings were planted participants honoring loved ones and underscoring the link between personal responsibility and environmental sustainability. This act served as a living reminder of India’ s commitment to building a greener planet.

The Viksit Bharat Run became a platform for diaspora engagement and youth mobilisation, with Indian Missions partnering community groups, cultural bodies, and local organisations worldwide. It reinforced the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -“the world is one family.’

From London and Paris to New York, Moscow, and Riyadh, Indian communities ran together, taking pride in their heritage and reaffirming their role in India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat, the statement further noted.

It also highlighted that in Riyadh, officials of the Saudi Ministry of Sport, local police authority, and journalists graced the event, underscoring the importance of connecting India’s development story with the world.

The Viksit Bharat Run 2025 emerged as one of India’s largest global outreach initiatives. It carried a strong message of unity, resilience, and shared responsibility, while also showcasing India’s cultural and developmental strides. The run sowed seeds of hope and service for a stronger, more inclusive India. (ANI)

