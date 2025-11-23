Rodney Roger Dies at 54: Former Wake Forest Star, NBA Player Cause of Death, Net Worth, Career, Age & More

Rodney Roger, a former NBA player and one of the most influential players in Wake Forest basketball history, died at the age of 54. He spent over a decade in the NBA and won a Sixth Man of the Year award.
Rodney Roger is survived by his wife, Faye, and three children, each of whom built their own basketball careers.
Rodney Roger Cause of Death
Rodney Roger passed away at the age of 54 from complications related to pneumonia. Tributes poured in from fans, teammates, and his alma mater, Wake Forest University, honouring his legacy both as a player and as a person who left a lasting impact on the basketball community.
