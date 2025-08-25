LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar

Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar

On the 8th anniversary of their exodus, tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh gathered to demand safe repatriation to Myanmar. A parallel international conference in Cox's Bazar is focussing on support and return amid conflict in Rakhine state. Refugees, meanwhile, recalled the 2017 crackdown while Bangladesh urged global pressure on Myanmar.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh marked the 8th anniversary of their exodus, demanding safe return amid the conflict and international efforts in Cox's Bazar. (Photo: X/@IFRCAsiaPacific)
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh marked the 8th anniversary of their exodus, demanding safe return amid the conflict and international efforts in Cox's Bazar. (Photo: X/@IFRCAsiaPacific)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 16:06:27 IST

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees gathered in Bangladesh on Monday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of their mass exodus from Myanmar, calling for a safe repatriation to their homes in Rakhine state as they waved banners and signs that read “No more refugee life” and “Repatriation the ultimate solution,” according to The Associated Press.

Marking the day as ‘Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day,’ the refugees gathered in an open ground at Kutupalong camp, which is one of the biggest among more than 30 camps in Cox’s Bazar district, it added. 

Conference in Cox’s Bazar Focuses on Refugee Support and Repatriation

A three-day international conference began in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday, as representatives of the United Nations, diplomats, international officials, and Bangladesh’s caretaker government convened to debate aid assistance, including food and core services, and a plan to speed up the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

Bangladesh’s caretaker leader Muhammad Yunus was to speak at the conference on Monday.

Despite extensive efforts to provide secure repatriation to more than a million Rohingya, conditions in Myanmar remain unstable — particularly in Rakhine state, where fighting persists between Myanmar military and the Arakan Army insurgent group.

Rohingya Refugees Recount 2017 Exodus Amid Uncertainty

The exodus began on 25 August 2017 as Myanmar’s army opened fire on Rohingya after the attacks on border guard posts in Rakhine state. Rohingya fled shelling, killings and other acts of violence, usually on foot and by boat, to arrive in Bangladesh.

A 19-year-old Rohingya refugee at Kutupalong told AP, “We are here today because the Myanmar military and the Arakan army committed genocide against our community. We are here today to remember the people who lost their lives and who sacrificed their lives for being Muslim.”

“We want to go back to our country with equal rights like other ethnic groups in Myanmar, the refugee further told the news agency, while adding, “The rights they are enjoying in Myanmar as citizens of the country, we too want to enjoy the same rights.”

Bangladesh’s Role and Calls for International Pressure

During the crisis, then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh had opened its border to take in over 700,000 refugees, adding to over 300,000 Rohingyas already residing in Bangladesh due to previous cases of reported violence.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan for Formal Apology Over 1971 Genocide

Tags: Bangladesh newsRohingya

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar
Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar
Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar
Rohingya Refugees Mark 8 Years in Bangladesh, Demand Safe Return to Myanmar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?