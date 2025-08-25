LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Demands Pakistan for Formal Apology Over 1971 Genocide

Bangladesh Demands Pakistan for Formal Apology Over 1971 Genocide

The Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh conveyed the demand to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who was on a two-day official visit.

Bangladesh-Pakistan Foreign Minister-level meeting (Credit - ANI via Bangladesh Foreign Ministry)
Bangladesh-Pakistan Foreign Minister-level meeting (Credit - ANI via Bangladesh Foreign Ministry)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: August 25, 2025 14:43:56 IST

Bangladesh has formally urged Pakistan to apologise for atrocities committed during the 1971 Liberation War, raising the long-standing issue during a bilateral meeting in Dhaka on Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain conveyed the demand to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who was on a two-day official visit.

In a statement, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry said: “Regarding the long outstanding historic issues including a formal official apology for the genocide committed by Pakistan in 1971, division of assets, transfer of foreign aid meant for the cyclone victims of 1970, and repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, Bangladesh called for their early resolution to establish a solid foundation for enduring and forward-looking bilateral relations.”

Agreements and MoUs signed

Despite tensions over unresolved historic grievances, the two sides signed one bilateral agreement and five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation. The agreement grants visa waivers for holders of government and diplomatic passports.

The MoUs cover areas including:

  • formation of a joint working group on trade,

  • cultural exchanges,

  • cooperation between foreign service academies,

  • collaboration between state news agencies, and

  • institutional ties between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Pakistan’s Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI).

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan previously held detailed talks with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Commerce, Sk Bashir Uddin, in Dhaka. Officials said the discussions aimed at boosting bilateral trade, expanding mutual investments, and strengthening economic cooperation.

During his visit, Dar also called on Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The visit marks a rare high-level political engagement between the two countries, though Dhaka’s renewed call for a 1971 apology underlines the lingering strain in bilateral relations. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: 1971 GenocideBangladesh-Pakistan

Bangladesh Demands Pakistan for Formal Apology Over 1971 Genocide

Bangladesh Demands Pakistan for Formal Apology Over 1971 Genocide

