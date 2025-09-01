LIVE TV
Home > World > Rudy Giuliani Suffers Spinal Fracture in Car Accident, Security Chief Confirms

Rudy Giuliani Suffers Spinal Fracture in Car Accident, Security Chief Confirms

Despite the injuries, Rudy Giuliani is said to be “fully alert and conscious” and “in great spirits.”

(Image Credit - X/@bennyjohnson)
(Image Credit - X/@bennyjohnson)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 1, 2025 04:00:40 IST

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was injured in a car accident Saturday evening, sustaining a fractured spine and other injuries, his security chief, Michael Ragusa, confirmed on Sunday.

Ragusa said Giuliani’s vehicle “was struck from behind at high speed” on a highway before he was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

Doctors Report Stable Condition

According to Ragusa, doctors diagnosed Giuliani with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg. Despite the injuries, Giuliani is said to be “fully alert and conscious” and “in great spirits.” His medical team is reportedly “pleased with his progress.”

Ragusa stressed in a separate statement that the collision “was not a targeted attack.” Authorities have not released details about the driver involved or whether anyone is in custody.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, acknowledged the incident on social media, thanking supporters for their prayers. “As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen!” he wrote. (Inputs from NBC News)

Tags: Car Accidentnew yorkRudy Giuliani

