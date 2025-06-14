Live Tv
Russia and Ukraine Conduct Prisoner Exchange, But Moscow Claims No War Dead Returned

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war on Saturday as part of ongoing agreements from earlier talks in Istanbul. Russia reportedly returned the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers, but Moscow claims it has not received any of its own war dead in return, according to Russian state media. The Russian defence ministry did not disclose the number of POWs exchanged but released footage of returning troops in Belarus.

June 14, 2025

Russia and Ukraine completed another prisoner-of-war (POW) exchange on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced, as part of a series of agreements made during Istanbul peace talks earlier this month, Reuters reported.

POW Swap Carried Out Between Russia and Ukraine

While both sides confirmed the swap, Russia said it handed over the remains of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action, a claim Kyiv acknowledged earlier in the day. However, Moscow said it had not received any Russian war dead in return, as reported by Reuters.

Russia Says It Received No Bodies of Fallen Soldiers

Russian state media, citing government sources, reported that Moscow received none of its own war dead during the exchange, echoing remarks made by the Russian defence ministry on Friday.

“Russia returned the bodies of 1,200 slain Ukrainian soldiers and received none of its own,” Russian officials stated, per Reuters.

No Details on Number of POWs Released

The Russian Defence Ministry did not specify how many POWs were part of Saturday’s exchange. However, the ministry released video footage showing Russian soldiers waving national flags and cheering before boarding buses, the report said.

The returning troops are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving medical care before being transported back to Russia, the ministry confirmed.

Istanbul Agreements and Previous Swaps

The exchange is part of ongoing de-escalation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, following limited breakthroughs in Istanbul peace talks. Several prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers have been conducted under these arrangements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said POW exchanges were expected to continue through June 20 or 21.

