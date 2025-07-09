LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Fires 728 Drones, 13 Missiles In Biggest Attack On Ukraine, Zelensky Calls For Sanctions And US Weapons

Russia Fires 728 Drones, 13 Missiles In Biggest Attack On Ukraine, Zelensky Calls For Sanctions And US Weapons

Russia launched its largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the start of the invasion, firing 728 drones and 13 missiles, mostly targeting the country’s west. Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted the majority of the attacks, as President Volodymyr Zelensky called for tougher sanctions on Moscow. The strike came just as the United States reversed an earlier decision and agreed to supply more weapons to Kyiv.

Russia launches largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine as Zelensky urges tougher sanctions and US backs arms supply. Photo/X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 14:56:02 IST

In what Ukraine has described as the largest aerial assault since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion over three years ago, Moscow launched a massive barrage of drones and missiles on Wednesday, primarily targeting the western regions of the country.

Ukraine Reports Unprecedented Aerial Barrage From Russia

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia deployed 728 drones and 13 missiles in the latest wave of attacks. Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted 711 of those drones and destroyed at least seven missiles, the air force said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media, and wrote, “This is a telling attack , and it comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire, and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Urges Stronger Sanctions on Russia

President Zelensky reiterated his call for allies of Ukraine to increase sanctions on Russia. He specifically asked to target Russia’s energy sector, which continues to fuel Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

He said Ukraine’s allies know how they can put pressure Russia and end the war.

“Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes,” Zelensky said.

Igor Polishchuk, mayor of  Ukrainian city of Lutsk, Mayor reported that fires had broken out at a local “enterprise” due to the attack. However, he did not confirm any casualties.

Recently Russia sent 550 drones and missiles however the scale of Wednesday’s attack surpassed it.

Will US Supply More Weapons To Ukraine?

The largest ever attack on Ukraine from Russia came just as the United States showed willingness to supply weapons to Kyiv reversing the earlier decision. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, poinnted out the timing of the Russian offensive relating it to Trump’s decison to arm Ukraine.

“It is quite telling that Russia carried out this attack just as the United States publicly announced that it would supply us with weapons,” Yermak wrote on social media.

The latest barrage is a sharp escalation in Russia’s cross-border aerial attacks. According to figures released by Ukraine’s air force, June saw the highest monthly number of strikes to date, with 5,438 drones and 239 missiles launched by Russian forces.

Despite the increasing frequency and scale of attacks, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump last week confirmed that it had frozen shipments of certain air defense and precision-guided weapons to Ukraine, citing concerns over American stockpile levels.

