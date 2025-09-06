LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia launched over 1,300 attack UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in September alone: Zelenskyy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 16:30:08 IST

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday revealed that Russia has launched more than 1,300 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and nearly 900 guided aerial bombs, along with 50 missiles of various types, against Ukraine in the first six days of September alone, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

In a detailed statement posted on X, Zelenskyy condemned the continued wave of Russian attacks and called for increased sanctions, stronger military support, and long-term security guarantees to ensure sustainable peace.

“Since the beginning of September alone, Russia has launched against Ukraine over 1,300 attack UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs, and up to fifty missiles of various types. Last night, civilian infrastructure was hit again. All necessary services are working at the impact sites,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that explosions had been reported in almost every region of Ukraine during the first week of September, with strikes targeting the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Lviv regions.

Zelenskyy also referenced US President Donald Trump’s remarks on the need for stronger restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade, which, according to the US President, fuels Moscow’s “war efforts” against Kyiv.

“Russia continues to prolong this war and seeks to turn diplomacy into an outright farce. And this must be met with a united response: to the attacks and destruction, to the disregard for diplomatic efforts and civilised dialogue. President Trump is absolutely right that effective restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade are needed to get diplomacy back on track,” his post read.

Calling for renewed international unity, Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s allies to strengthen sanctions, increase weapons supplies, and ensure that “such invasions cannot be repeated in the future.”

“Lasting peace requires functioning and real security guarantees. We are working to implement all these elements of a reliable peace in the future. I thank all partners who support Ukraine and our people,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy declined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for talks in Moscow for a dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he cannot visit the capital of a country that continues to launch daily missile attacks on Ukraine.

During an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, the Ukrainian President suggested that his Russian counterpart should come to Kyiv if he genuinely wishes to hold discussions.

“He can come to Kyiv. If a person doesn’t want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something which is acceptable to both of us. It’s understandable; I can’t go to Moscow when my country’s under missiles, under attack, each day. I can’t go to the capital of this terrorist,” Zelenskyy said.

He also accused Putin of using the invitation as a political manoeuvre to delay dialogue, stating that the latter was “playing games” with the US.

The sharp remarks come days after the Russian President expressed his openness to meeting Zelenskyy, suggesting that such a meeting could take place in Moscow, provided it is well-prepared and aimed at producing a constructive outcome.

During a press briefing following his four-day visit to China, Putin emphasised the possibility of dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he has “never ruled out” such a meeting, but stressed it must be in line with Ukraine’s constitutional framework.

“I’ve already said that I’ve never ruled out such a meeting, but whether this can be meaningful in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution… It is possible; I never rule this out. If the meeting is well-prepared and leads to a positive potential outcome, it is possible. And by the way, Donald (Trump) asked me if it’s possible to have such a meeting, and I said that it is. After all, if Zelenskyy is ready, he can come to Moscow. This is quite possible,” he stated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: guided-bombsrussia-ukraine conflictrussia-ukraine warrussian-airstrikesseptemberuav-attacksukraineZelenskyy

Russia launched over 1,300 attack UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in September alone: Zelenskyy

