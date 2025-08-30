LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He Opposes ‘Discriminatory’ Western Sanctions Ahead Of SCO Summit, Here’s Why

Putin also reaffirmed that China remains its leading importer of oil and gas, adding that the two sides continue their joint efforts to reduce bilateral trade barriers.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 30, 2025 12:44:15 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a firm stance against the “discriminatory” sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union on Moscow amid the war against Ukraine.

In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Putin stated that Russia and China share a common stance against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS members and the world at large.

Ahead of the SCO summit, Putin emphasised that Russia and China relations have reached an “unprecedented level,” noting that bilateral trade with Moscow’s leading partner has grown by about USD 100 billion since 2021.

“In terms of trade volume, China is by far Russia’s leading partner, while last year Russia ranked fifth among China’s foreign trade partners,” Putin told Xinhua news agency, adding that transactions between Russia and China are almost completely carried out in rubles and yuan.

Putin also reaffirmed that China remains its leading importer of oil and gas, adding that the two sides continue their joint efforts to reduce bilateral trade barriers.

The Russian President hoped that the summit would strengthen SCO’s capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats and help in “shaping a fairer multiple world order.”

“Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations,” Putin said.

“A major element of this global vision is the creation in Eurasia of an architecture of equal and indivisible security, including through close coordination among SCO member states,” he added.

Speaking about BRICS, Putin said that Russia and China are paying special attention to mobilising additional resources for critical infrastructure projects, and stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges.

Russian President Putin will attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

PM Modi will also travel to the China-SCO Summit in Tianjin after concluding his visit to Japan. During his visit to China, PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings, one with the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NewsX staff and is published from ANI)

