Home > India > Russian President Putin to Visit India in December, Kremlin Reports

The announcement comes against the backdrop of fresh tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports in retaliation for New Delhi’s large-scale purchases of Russian oil.

(Image Credit - X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 29, 2025 21:08:11 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to pay an official visit to India in December, underscoring the growing partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, the Kremlin announced on Friday.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during a regional summit in China, where the leaders are expected to discuss preparations for the upcoming visit.

US Tariffs Over Oil Purchases

The announcement comes against the backdrop of fresh tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports in retaliation for New Delhi’s large-scale purchases of Russian oil. Washington has sought to limit Moscow’s energy revenues as part of efforts to pressure Russia into halting its war in Ukraine.

India-Russia Energy and Defence Ties

Oil and gas revenues remain critical to Russia’s state budget, while India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since Western sanctions took effect in 2022. Moscow also remains a key supplier of defence equipment to India, a relationship that dates back to the Soviet era.

New Delhi has defended its decision to increase Russian crude imports, arguing that it stepped in only after European buyers absorbed other supplies that India traditionally relied on. (Inputs from Money Control)

Tags: India-Russia TieModi-PutinPutin to visit India

