Russian President Vladimir PutiN has awarded Olga Dycheva, head of Rossiya Segodnya’s office in New Delhi, in recognition of her outstanding work in strengthening media cooperation and her years of dedicated service.

Sputnik’s Work in India

Sputnik, the Russian state-owned news agency, has been operating in India, collaborating with various media houses and media schools to train upcoming journalists. The agency has also organised events aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Russian news agency has been critical of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India and has highlighted perspectives from both India and Russia that emphasize New Delhi’s pursuit of strategic autonomy. It also reported on the recent India-Pakistan border skirmish in May with a neutral approach, focusing on India’s role in countering terrorism in the region.

Sputnik Media Collaboration in India

In a recent interaction with media professionals in New Delhi, Dycheva emphasised the importance of building stronger media links between India and Russia.

“For a long time, Russia and India have been strategic partners, working together across a variety of fields, but we’ve lacked direct interaction between our journalists. The masterclass we’ve held, which we hope is the first of many, has given us a unique opportunity to engage with professionals from all over India and build closer ties. We sincerely hope that our collaboration continues to grow and that we become good friends,” she said.

About Sputnik

Sputnik, formerly Voice of Russia and RIA Novosti, derived from the Russian word, is a Russian state-owned news agency and radio broadcast service. It was established by Rossiya Segodnya on 10 November 2014 and has its headquarters in Moscow. It has regional offices around the world with one large bureau in India.

