LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service

President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin has honoured Olga Dycheva, head of Rossiya Segodnya’s New Delhi office, for her role in strengthening India-Russia media ties. Sputnik has been active in India, training young journalists and fostering cultural cooperation.

Putin awards Sputnik India head Olga Dycheva for boosting India-Russia media cooperation, cultural ties, and journalist training. Photo/X-Sputnik India.
Putin awards Sputnik India head Olga Dycheva for boosting India-Russia media cooperation, cultural ties, and journalist training. Photo/X-Sputnik India.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 19:33:08 IST

Russian President Vladimir PutiN has awarded Olga Dycheva, head of Rossiya Segodnya’s office in New Delhi, in recognition of her outstanding work in strengthening media cooperation and her years of dedicated service.

Sputnik’s Work in India

Sputnik, the Russian state-owned news agency, has been operating in India, collaborating with various media houses and media schools to train upcoming journalists. The agency has also organised events aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Russian news agency has been critical of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India and has highlighted perspectives from both India and Russia that emphasize New Delhi’s pursuit of strategic autonomy. It also reported on the recent India-Pakistan border skirmish in May with a neutral approach, focusing on India’s role in countering terrorism in the region.

Sputnik Media Collaboration in India

In a recent interaction with media professionals in New Delhi, Dycheva emphasised the importance of building stronger media links between India and Russia.

“For a long time, Russia and India have been strategic partners, working together across a variety of fields, but we’ve lacked direct interaction between our journalists. The masterclass we’ve held, which we hope is the first of many, has given us a unique opportunity to engage with professionals from all over India and build closer ties. We sincerely hope that our collaboration continues to grow and that we become good friends,” she said.

About Sputnik

Sputnik, formerly Voice of Russia and RIA Novosti, derived from the Russian word, is a Russian state-owned news agency and radio broadcast service. It was established by Rossiya Segodnya on 10 November 2014 and has its headquarters in Moscow. It has regional offices around the world with one large bureau in India.

Also Read: India Has Maintained Principled…’: PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine War

Tags: Olga DychevaSputnik Indiavladimir putin

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service
President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service
President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service
President Putin Honours Sputnik India Head Olga Dycheva For Strengthening India-Russia Media Ties, Years Of Dedicated Service

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?