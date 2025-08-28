LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain

Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain

Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna reportedly survived in a small orange tent that was eventually ripped apart by strong winds.

Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna (Image Credit - X/@news_az)
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna (Image Credit - X/@news_az)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: August 28, 2025 10:47:40 IST

Kyrgyz authorities on Wednesday said that Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna, who had been stranded for more than two weeks on Victory Peak after breaking her leg, is now presumed dead. A thermal-imaging drone survey showed no evidence that she was still alive.

Russian climber Nagovitsyna presumed dead

Nagovitsyna (47) became stuck at around 7,000 metres on the 7,439-metre (24,406-foot) peak, where temperatures plunged below –20°C. She reportedly survived in a small orange tent that was eventually ripped apart by strong winds.

Multiple rescue operations failed. Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia died on August 15 while attempting to reach her, and one rescue helicopter crashed. Other missions were abandoned due to severe weather and altitude sickness among rescuers.

Mountaineering experts noted that no climber has ever been successfully evacuated from such a high altitude on Victory Peak, underscoring the extreme difficulty of the mission. (Inputs from NDTV)

ALSO READ:  No Warnings, No Restrictions: Pakistan Won’t Halt Mountain Expeditions Despite Climbing Deaths

Tags: Kyrgyz MountainRussian climberRussian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna

RELATED News

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Uber Pro Card App Down: Users Struggle – What Does It Mean for Your Earnings?

LATEST NEWS

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
PV Sindhu Delivers One Of Her Best Wins Of 2025 At BWF World Championships In Paris!
Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain
Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain
Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain
Russian Woman Mountaineer Presumed Dead After Weeks Trapped on Kyrgyz Mountain

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?