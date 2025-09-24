Ryan Routh Found Guilty In Shocking Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course

Federal Jury Convicts Ryan Routh In Shocking Attempt On Trump’s Life

In a startling verdict on September 23, 2024, a federal jury found 59-year-old Ryan Routh guilty on all charges tied to a chilling assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course.

After just two hours of deliberation, the jury concluded that Ryan Routh tried to assassinate a major presidential candidate, none other than Mr. Donald Trump.

But that's not all, he was also convicted for assaulting a federal officer, possessing illegal firearms and ammunition, and even owning a gun with its serial number wiped out.

BREAKING: Ryan Routh, the man charged with the attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, has been found guilty on all charges. pic.twitter.com/L40eweBAQd — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025

Ryan Routh Against Donald Trump: Critical Case Facts and Reactions

Prosecutors disclosed that Routh planned the attack in the weeks before.

On September 15, 2024, Trump was at his golf course in West Palm Beach when Routh drew a rifle through bushy terrain toward Trump.

A Secret Service agent saw Routh during his approach to Trump and shot first after he pointed the rifle at him.

Routh threw down his gun and ran but was soon afterward arrested with the help of witnesses.

Speaking on his behalf, Routh stated that he did not mean to kill with the words, “It is difficult to believe a crime occurred when you have not yet pulled the trigger.”

His defense side brought to the stand three witnesses; the prosecution had to produce 38 witnesses in seven days.

Routh was found not guilty of other charges by the state such as terrorism and attempted murder.

In the next few months, the federal sentencing is expected to come.

Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed the ruling with the point that DOJ would continue to combat political violence.

The effort was labeled by Bondi as not only an assault on our President, but an insult to our own country.

Background Of Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh used to work in construction and is from North Carolina but later moved to Hawaii. He has a long criminal history. In 2002, he ran from the police and locked himself up with a machine gun and explosives. In 2010, police found over 100 stolen items in a warehouse he owned. He got probation or suspended sentences for these crimes. In 2022, he tried to recruit fighters to go fight Russian forces in Ukraine.

Recent Assassination Attempt on Trump

Did you know this isn’t the first attack on Trump? Just weeks before, in Pennsylvania, a gunman fired shots and nearly hit Trump’s ear before a Secret Service sniper stopped him.

