Ryan Routh, The Man Who Tried To Assassinate Trump, Jailed For Life As Judge Calls Plot ‘Deliberate And Evil’

Ryan Routh has been sentenced to life in prison. He was convicted of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course in 2024 The sentencing was delivered on Wednesday by US District Judge Aileen Cannon.

Routh was found guilty in September on five counts, which include attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. The attack took place while Trump was campaigning for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. According to reports, Routh set up a sniper position near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course but was thwarted by a US Secret Service agent.

Routh Sentenced to Life

Judge Cannon described Routh’s actions as “deliberate and evil,” saying he had clearly demonstrated intent to kill and came close to carrying out his plan. As per reports, in addition to life imprisonment, Routh received multiple concurrent sentences, including 84 months for possessing a firearm during a violent crime, 240 months for assault on a federal officer, 18 months for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and 60 months for possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The US Justice Department had requested a life sentence. Prosecutor John Shipley told the court that Routh showed no remorse and was “prepared to kill or assault anyone who obstructed his plan.” Shipley said evidence showed Routh carefully planned the attack and waited for the right moment to strike.

Routh’s Planned Attack Revealed

During the trial, prosecutors presented photographs of Routh’s makeshift sniper nest. The images showed Trump was just 126 feet away on the sixth green when Routh aimed his rifle. Investigators said Routh had conducted surveillance of the golf course and Trump’s nearby Mar-a-Lago residence in the weeks before the attempt, using burner phones to track Trump’s rally schedules and local traffic cameras, CNN reported.

Evidence also included a handwritten letter in which Routh confessed to attempting to assassinate Trump and offered USD 150,000 to anyone who could “finish the job.” Authorities said there was no indication Routh had the funds to carry out such an offer.

Routh Prepared Escape Routes

According to reports, the attack occurred on September 15, 2024. Routh was armed with a Soviet-style rifle and shielded by armor plates. He positioned himself along the perimeter fence of the golf course. A Secret Service agent spotted the rifle barrel and Routh’s face through the fence and fired shots, forcing Routh to flee. He was later identified and arrested after a civilian witness noted his vehicle’s license plate.

Additional evidence showed Routh had searched for escape routes, including directions to Miami airport and flights to Mexico. Routh represented himself during parts of the trial and was repeatedly reprimanded by the court. He claimed during closing arguments that the assassination attempt “was never going to happen,” but the jury rejected this argument and returned a guilty verdict after three hours of deliberation. Following the verdict, Routh attempted to harm himself in the courtroom but was restrained by US Marshals.

